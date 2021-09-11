CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, TX

One Dead In Lamar County Deputy Involved Shooting

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, September 10, 2021, Lamar County Sheriff Deputies worked a disturbance at a residence on Stillhouse Road. The caller told dispatch that a subject had left home in a vehicle, was intoxicated, and was armed with a firearm. Deputies located the individual at a storage facility on US 271 N. While attempting to communicate with the subject, a deputy fired at the individual after pointing a handgun at one of the deputies. The individual then sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The person was treated at the scene but died from his injury.

