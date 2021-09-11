CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ falls short

By Ryan Bordow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of ways to take a story from stage to screen. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the movie based on the hit West End musical, goes the straightforward route: hire the director and writer of the musical to do the movie too. If it ain’t broke, don’t hire a repairperson. So, this film adaptation comes to you from writer Tom MacRae and director Jonathan Butterell. From a bird’s-eye view, it’s a 1:1 translation of the musical: English teenager Jamie New (Max Harwood) wants to become a drag queen, but his father and schoolmates aren’t too thrilled with the idea, to say the least. Thus begins a singsong journey of tolerance and self-acceptance.

