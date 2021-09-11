Review: ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ falls short

“I’m not anything at all,” sings St. Vincent on the first song of her first album, sounding like she’s been emancipated. But she would go on to become many things. Reaching beyond her stage name, the artist otherwise known as Annie Clark adopted a different persona for each album: “Judy Garland on barbiturates” for her third, “near-future cult leader” for her fourth, “dominatrix at the mental institution” for her fifth. It was during her dominatrix phase that she wrote The Nowhere Inn, a movie about what it would be like to make a movie about St. Vincent. At the mental institution indeed.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO