Belle Chasse, LA

Oil-soaked birds found near oil spill at refinery after Ida

By The Associated Press
myarklamiss.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis undated photo provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries shows personnel working to save an oiled tricolored heron that has been recovered at the Alliance Refinery oil spill in Belle Chasse, La. Louisiana wildlife officials say they have documented more than 100 oil-soaked birds near after crude oil spilled from a refinery flooded during Hurricane Ida. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 that a growing number of oiled birds had been observed within heavy pockets of oil throughout the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, as well as nearby flooded fields and retention ponds along the Mississippi River. (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries via AP)

