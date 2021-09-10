Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD snaps four-week winning streak, eyes on US CPI data

Friday finish: Stocks are weaker, that flurry of pre-mkt futures buying looking like nothing more than a mirage with the cash open again getting sold into quite heavily. FTSE 100 back below its 7,000 level heading into the close so we look to see if this can hold. S&P 500 down 0.6% around 4,444 and looking again like it wants to flirt aggressively with the 50-day line. This 50-day SMA is like a long-suffering girlfriend who’s always lent on to pick up her boyfriend when he gets too giddy. He needs to be careful – too much hugging might get see him finally dumped this time. Stock markets in Europe and US now heading for a down week after looking like they’d stay above the plimsoll line earlier. US 10-year yields highest in 10 days, dollar also gaining ground to make a new 3-week high this afternoon. Risk off, safety getting some bid but gold suffering from the steeper curve and stronger USD. Oil prices off sharply in the last couple of hours to make a two-day low , with WTI just holding above $71. Debt limit is becoming something in the headlamps but not yet a major worry for markets – but it could be if we get into real chicken fight.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO