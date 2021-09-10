GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Range bound with an eye on the BOE

Fed meeting – 22/09 – just prior to the August payrolls report being released there was a widespread expectation that this week’s September meeting would be the opportunity for the US central bank to outline the timeline for the reduction of its $120bn a month bond buying program. A payrolls report of 235k appears to have put paid to that narrative, however it doesn’t mean that a tapering of bond purchase won’t happen, it just may take a little while longer to unfold, with most of the smart money on it starting in December. The reality is there is little reason why it couldn’t happen sooner given where the US economy is now, relative to where it was in December last year. If the ECB can start reducing the amount of its PEPP program there is absolutely no reason why the Federal Reserve can’t follow suit, despite the poor August report. There is little sign that any of the so-called hawks on the FOMC are starting to dial back their expectations of a reduction, despite the recent mixed messaging from Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan. The fear is that the Federal Reserve is becoming too complacent about rising inflation risks, especially with consumer prices already at its highest level since the early 1990’s. With many of the Fed members who are calling for a scaling back of bond purchases being voting members next year, the timing of a taper still remains very much a matter of when and not if. In other words, December, or possibly later.

