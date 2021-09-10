CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Range bound with an eye on the BOE

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeak July GDP data restrains sterling and rate hike expectations. GBP/USD finishes the week on par and at the middle of three-month range. FXStreet Forecast Poll is bullish but without leaving its current ranges. Sterling’s recovery on Thursday and Friday ended, temporarily, the threat of the GBP/USD breaking below 1.3765...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Pound Sterling at Risk of a Downside Breakout

GBP/USD has been coiling inside a symmetrical triangle over the past few months, a sign that the pair is in a consolidation stage. With the Fed and Bank of England’s monetary policy decision next week, volatility could pick up and trigger an explosive move in price action. A downside breakout...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Breaking out of range? Duo of central bank decisions to trigger action

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Breaking out of range? Duo of central bank decisions to trigger action. Do current inflation trends warrant tightening policy anytime soon? The past week's latest figures have caused jitters, leaving investors confused. Central banks take the stage in the upcoming week, with the Fed's taper timing and the BOE's rate hike prospects critical for GBP/USD. Read more...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Succumbs to US Dollar Strength

The British pound got absolutely crushed during the trading session on Thursday as the US retail sales came out much stronger than anticipated. This had everybody driving towards the greenback overall, putting bearish pressure on the British pound. The 50 day EMA is slicing through the candlestick, and that of course suggests quite a bit of negativity as well. The candlestick from a couple of days ago formed a shooting star, and that of course suggests selling pressure as well. With that being the case, I think the market is also paying close attention to the downtrend line that I have drawn on the chart, so it all comes together for more negativity.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.93. Dollar's selloff from Tuesday's high at 110.15 to 109.53 due to the release of soft U.S. inflation data suggests early upmove from 109.12 has ended at 110.44 in Sep and intra-day break below there suggests bearishness is retained for a re-test of aforesaid support, break would extend decline from August's peak at 110.79 marginally, however, support at 108.73 should remain intact and yield rebound later.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing the descending wave at 1.1753, EURUSD is consolidating around 1.1761. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new correction towards 1.1800; if to the downside – resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1670. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Boe#Inflation#Us Dollar#Forecast Poll#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England#Ecb#The House Of Commons#American#Ibd#Initial Jobless Claims#Treasury#European Central Bank#Federal Reserve Chair#Fxstreet Us#Ma
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly forecast: Lockdowns cause job losses, who knew?

August Employment Change -146,300, worst since May 2020. AUD/USD drops below 0.7300 for the first time in three weeks. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a rebound from support. The draconian Australian approach to the Delta variant collapsed the down-under job market in August with the largest loss of employment since May 2020. This data release on Thursday pushed the AUD/USD below 0.7300 for the first time since August 31. But Tuesday’s breach of support at 0.7335 had prepared the market for further losses.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Sterling gets snappy ahead of the BOE

Sterling has continued to move sideways since the end of August as the BoE meeting is now in focus on September 23rd. This week the UK currency lost some ground to the US Dollar while gaining on the Euro and Yen. Cable has settled above yesterday’s 8-day low at 1.3764, which was pegged on the back of dollar gains following strong US retail sales data. The pair has since steadied in the upper 1.3700s and is near net unchanged on the week.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD keeps the rangebound theme unchanged – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists noted Cable now moved into a consolidative phase between 1.3730 and 1.3885 in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for GBP to advance yesterday was incorrect as it dropped to 1.3765 before settling at 1.3792 (-0.37%). While downward momentum has not improved by all that much, the weakness in GBP could extend to 1.3755. The major support at 1.3730 is unlikely to come under threat. On the upside, a breach of 1.3835 (minor resistance is at 1.3810) would indicate that that the current weakness has stabilized.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to test August lows at 1.1664 on a break below 1.17 – OCBC

The euro was taken lower after the European Central Bank (ECB) publicly pushed back on a hawkish media report based on unverified sources. Subsequently, EUR/USD sank towards the 1.1750 handle. Economists at OCBC expect the pair to drop to the 1.17 handle. “Unverified media reports of an earlier than expected...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD regains the smile and targets 1.1800

EUR/USD looks firm and advances to the 1.1780/85 band. The dollar gives away part of the recent gains on steady yields. EMU’s Current Account, final CPI next of note in the calendar. The single currency meets some dip buyers and pushes EUR/USD to the 1.1780 region at the end of...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

When is the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index, due later during the US session at 14:00 GMT. The preliminary reading is expected to show that the index rose to 72.2 in September from 70.3 in the previous month. The data will provide fresh clues about the outlook for the US economy ahead of the critical FOMC monetary policy meeting on 20-21.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The week ahead: Fed meeting, Bank of England, Canada and Germany elections, Kingfisher, Nike, Fedex

Fed meeting – 22/09 – just prior to the August payrolls report being released there was a widespread expectation that this week’s September meeting would be the opportunity for the US central bank to outline the timeline for the reduction of its $120bn a month bond buying program. A payrolls report of 235k appears to have put paid to that narrative, however it doesn’t mean that a tapering of bond purchase won’t happen, it just may take a little while longer to unfold, with most of the smart money on it starting in December. The reality is there is little reason why it couldn’t happen sooner given where the US economy is now, relative to where it was in December last year. If the ECB can start reducing the amount of its PEPP program there is absolutely no reason why the Federal Reserve can’t follow suit, despite the poor August report. There is little sign that any of the so-called hawks on the FOMC are starting to dial back their expectations of a reduction, despite the recent mixed messaging from Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan. The fear is that the Federal Reserve is becoming too complacent about rising inflation risks, especially with consumer prices already at its highest level since the early 1990’s. With many of the Fed members who are calling for a scaling back of bond purchases being voting members next year, the timing of a taper still remains very much a matter of when and not if. In other words, December, or possibly later.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD tumbles to three-week lows as the US dollar strengthens further

Greenback gains momentum amid higher yields and risk aversion. AUD/USD heads for second weekly decline in a row. The AUD/USD dropped further and is trading at 0.7265, the lowest level in three weeks. The aussie is about to post the second weekly loss in a row amid a stronger US dollar.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD reaches a weekly low beneath 1.3750 on disappointing UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD prints a new weekly low at 1.3745. Awful UK’s Retail Sales report fails to boost the British pound. The greenback strengthened despite a fall in Consumer Sentiment. GBP/USD is sliding in the American session to new weekly lows, trading at 1.3754, down 0.26% at the time of writing. As we approach the London Fix and head into the weekend, we could expect some downward pressure on the back of the dampened market sentiment.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD: FX reaction to be relatively contained next week – MUFG

The key event next week will be the FOMC meeting. Analysts at MUFG Bank, consider Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to reiterate the gradual approach of QE tapering and on interest rate hikes. Key Quotes:. “The US dollar strengthened notably yesterday with risk appetite weak fuelled by the ongoing...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy