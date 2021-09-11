34 Vienna Street
Stylish light-filled home in prime north slope Excelsior location is move-in ready. This cottage exudes charm and lives larger than its footprint would suggest. Four large skylights and plenty of windows flood the living areas with natural light and vaulted beam ceilings and recently refinished hardwood floors in the living room create a spacious environment. Gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, tile floors, quartz counters and a generous island with waterfall counters are a chef's delight. The bedroom has views of Bernal Heights, the San Francisco Bay and beyond. Two closets provide ample storage. Vienna Cottage offers unparalleled indoor/outdoor living. Step outside onto the expansive, two level west facing deck to take advantage of the outdoor space. Set-up your second living area and BBQ, perfect for entertaining. Catch a sunset view of Sutro Tower and take in the twinkling lights of the city. Stairs lead you down to the yard and brick patio area.www.luxuryrealestate.com
