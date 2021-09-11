CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
34 Vienna Street

luxuryrealestate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStylish light-filled home in prime north slope Excelsior location is move-in ready. This cottage exudes charm and lives larger than its footprint would suggest. Four large skylights and plenty of windows flood the living areas with natural light and vaulted beam ceilings and recently refinished hardwood floors in the living room create a spacious environment. Gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, tile floors, quartz counters and a generous island with waterfall counters are a chef's delight. The bedroom has views of Bernal Heights, the San Francisco Bay and beyond. Two closets provide ample storage. Vienna Cottage offers unparalleled indoor/outdoor living. Step outside onto the expansive, two level west facing deck to take advantage of the outdoor space. Set-up your second living area and BBQ, perfect for entertaining. Catch a sunset view of Sutro Tower and take in the twinkling lights of the city. Stairs lead you down to the yard and brick patio area.

www.luxuryrealestate.com

luxuryrealestate.com

115 San Juan Avenue

Welcome to 115 San Juan Aveneue. Mediterranean meets modern in this classic, detailed Mission Terrace center patio home, extensively remodeled, upgraded & expanded for contemporary living. Open floor plan integrates living, formal dining, with a luminous center patio & a superb chef's kitchen, creating an open & bright environment ideal for entertaining or everyday enjoyment. Dazzling modern kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, glass tiled backsplash & stainless-steel appliances. Two roomy BRs & full tiled BA, plus a powder room, complete the main level. Downstairs, an expansive media/family room with shower bath and a sumptuous primary suite with separate tub, shower & walk-in closet, overlook a landscaped patio and garden. Separate laundry room, ample storage & spacious garage. Gorgeous! MUNI, BART, Balboa Park & freeways are all nearby. Welcome to a new day at 115 San Juan Avenue.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

226 20th Avenue

226 20th Avenue - prime Richmond District location near California Street. This stately home has been loved by the same family for over 50 years and is ready for a transformation. This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has great natural light with all bedrooms on the top floor, hardwood floors with inlay, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen. Off the breakfast room, French doors open to the deck and fenced yard, which makes for great indoor/outdoor living. The garage level and backyard have great potential. Convenient to The Presidio, Mountain Lake Park, Baker Beach, Golden Gate Park, Legion of Honor, and Lincoln Park Golf Course. Enjoy the abundance of restaurants, bakeries and shopping along California, Clement and Geary streets. Easy public transportation: 1 California, 38 Geary, 28 19th Ave, 29 Sunset, 28 19th Avenue, 91 3rd Street.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

440 Vista Suerte

Dazzling and Radiantly Remodeled Single-level, End unit, in Newport Beach! Picturesquely located in the highly coveted community of The Bluffs, this luxurious 3BR/2.5BA, 1,386sqft home stuns with tasteful modern style and chic premium finishes. Enter the magnificent interior to discover interior design bliss with an openly flowing floorplan, sheer natural sunlight, stylish faux wood flooring throughout, a crisp color scheme, recessed lighting, and a spacious living room with a bright white brick fireplace. Delicious meals and fun conversations are sure to be had in the renovated kitchen featuring stainless-steel KitchenAid appliances, ample white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops, 36” Wolf gas cooktop, farmhouse sink, white subway tile backsplash, French door refrigerator, center island, and an adjoining dining area. Sip morning coffee outdoors on the sizeable patio or have an al fresco experience with an intimate group of friends. Recharge and find serenity in the master bedroom, which has an en suite bath with luxe beauty and dual sinks. Two additional bedrooms comfortably accommodate children, overnight guests, or home offices. Other features: attached and finished 2-car garage with epoxy floors, laundry area, washer and dryer included. Walking distance to Eastbluff Elementary, CDM Middle & High School, OLQA School & Church, Newport Beach Tennis Club, Eastbluff Shopping Center, and only a short drive to Corona Del Mar State Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

Prestigious Waterfront | 10 SHORE Boulevard | St. Catharines, ON | $3,800,000CAD

Lake front living at its finest. This stunning home with a prestigious location has the feel of resort style living all year long. Solidly built brick home updated with classic stucco & Quebec Stone with an added front portico. 4-6 car aggregate driveway & oversized double garage. Rich travertine & hardwood floors throughout. Large outstanding entertaining kitchen, dining & family room with expansive lake viewing windows.
REAL ESTATE
tysonsreporter.com

Vienna approves cottage housing development on Courthouse Road

The Vienna Town Council approved a project on Monday (Sept. 13) to develop a vacant property with cottage housing-style duplexes. Developer JDA Custom Homes is looking to construct six two-family dwellings at a 1.38-acre site at 117-121 Courthouse Road SW, where each unit would have a two-car parking garage at the basement level and belong to a homeowners’ association.
VIENNA, VA
mansionglobal.com

San Francisco Home on the Sea Cliff Lists for the First Time in 50 Years for Nearly $16 Million

An oceanfront home in San Francisco has hit the market for the first time in over 50 years for $15.95 million. The 5,930-square-foot Italianate home is located in the exclusive neighborhood of Sea Cliff, and boasts views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean, according to the listing, which went live last week with Steve Gothelf and Neill Bassi of Sotheby’s International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage.
REAL ESTATE
