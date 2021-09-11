CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Man Attempts to Jump Oregon’s ‘Devil’s Churn’ Gully, Swept into Ocean

By Courtney Blackann
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oregon’s majestic Devil’s Churn gully is full of crashing waves and intense currents. It’s a gorgeous sight to see, albeit dangerous. A California man learned this the hard way after attempting to jump across the divide and was swept out into the ocean. Sixty-seven-year-old Steve Allen from Walnut Creek was...

Jdenizah
6d ago

Smh. 67? Must’ve been on his last thing to do bucket list. Well, he got his wish. 🙏🏽

TikToker Claims She Picked Up Brian Laundrie, Fiancé of Missing Hiker Gabby Petito, While Hitchhiking in Grand Teton

The FBI and social media sleuths alike hope to piece together what happened to Gabby Petito. She went missing last month while hiking with her fiancé in the Grand Teton National Park in late August. So far, Brian Laundrie hasn’t helped in the investigation, and his movements around that time are unclear. Until now, perhaps. Because a TikToker said she picked up the 22-year-old hitchhiking alone in Wyoming park around the time Petito went missing.
Brian Laundrie, Fiancé of Missing Grand Teton Hiker Gabby Petito, Has Reportedly Gone Missing

If you’ve been following the case of missing Grand Teton hiker Gabby Petito, you know just how bizarre the details surrounding everything are. This is an update. To quickly re-cap everything, Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were engaged at some point. There are murmurs that the engagement was actually called off some time ago. The change potentially came right before the two set off for a cross-country road trip to explore various national parks together. While this has not been officially confirmed, the couple’s rocky relationship is documented as of recent. Following an “incident” between them with the authorities, the couple was not seen together again shortly thereafter. Gabby Petito went missing, and Brian Laundrie was reported to take control over her vehicle and leave her, with whereabouts unbeknownst to the rest of the world. What’s more, he never reported her missing. Instead, Gabby’s mother did after receiving a strange text from her daughter’s phone that didn’t appear to actually come from her. The missing persons report got filed on September 11th.
Wildlife Rangers Think They Finally Discovered Why Dozens of Whitefish Were Found Dead on Yellowstone River

Over Labor Day weekend, dozens of whitefish washed up dead on the shores of the Yellowstone River in Montana. According to KPVI, fishermen first noticed the dead fish in the river over the Sept. 8 weekend, and later Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks officials checked out the situation. They searched between the Grey Owl and Mallard’s Rest fishing sites in Paradise Valley and found 57 dead mountain whitefish.
Alaska Man and His Dog Walk the Equivalent of a Lap Around the Earth in 8 Years

Meet Mike Mitchell and his dog Chance. After finding each other eight years ago, the two have walked 24,901 miles together. That equals one full lap around Earth. Anchorage, Alaska, native Mike Mitchell found his furry friend Chance on Craigslist. It was Mike’s 60th birthday, and he thought he could use a new companion. So he brought the Shiz Tsu home. And beginning that day, the pals started a new tradition.
