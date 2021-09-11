California Man Attempts to Jump Oregon’s ‘Devil’s Churn’ Gully, Swept into Ocean

If you’ve been following the case of missing Grand Teton hiker Gabby Petito, you know just how bizarre the details surrounding everything are. This is an update. To quickly re-cap everything, Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were engaged at some point. There are murmurs that the engagement was actually called off some time ago. The change potentially came right before the two set off for a cross-country road trip to explore various national parks together. While this has not been officially confirmed, the couple’s rocky relationship is documented as of recent. Following an “incident” between them with the authorities, the couple was not seen together again shortly thereafter. Gabby Petito went missing, and Brian Laundrie was reported to take control over her vehicle and leave her, with whereabouts unbeknownst to the rest of the world. What’s more, he never reported her missing. Instead, Gabby’s mother did after receiving a strange text from her daughter’s phone that didn’t appear to actually come from her. The missing persons report got filed on September 11th.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO