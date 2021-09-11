CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

20766 Cottonwood Road

luxuryrealestate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Ranch is a beautiful area in Yorba Linda with rolling hills, mature trees and hiking, biking and horseback riding trails meandering through the homes. Large greenbelt "mini-parks" are scattered throughout the neighborhood, and Dominguez Ranch Trailside Park and Travis Ranch Youth Park are just minutes away. On one of the neighborhood's serene cul de sacs, you find this wonderful 4 bedroom home. Brick steps and a walkway lead to the custom wrought iron entry door. Once inside, you note that beautiful wood flooring adorns most of the first level. The spacious and open formal living room and dining room are to the right, and the dining room has doors to the backyard. From the dining room, you enter the kitchen and, WOW! It's amazing! Fully remodeled with gorgeous custom cabinetry, granite countertops with a stone subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances that will make a gourmet cook think they died and went to heaven! First and foremost is the professional grade Viking gas range with 8 burners and 2 ovens. Then you have the double drawer Fisher & Paykel dishwasher and a built-in microwave. There's abundant cabinet and workspace in this kitchen, so even if you're not a gourmet, you'll fall in love with it! This fabulous kitchen is open to the family, separated by a cabinet peninsula with bar seating. The family room has a beautiful custom fireplace and doors to access the big, lush pool-sized backyard. Just outside the doors is a patio that spans nearly the entire back of the home and has a solid roof cover with a ceiling fan. The vast lawn is surrounded by raised planters with fruit trees. Back inside, a generous main floor bedroom with a walk-in closet and direct access to the beautifully remodeled main floor bath are also on the first floor. Upstairs, the owner's suite with a huge walk-in closet with custom organizers and private remodeled bath with double vanity is to the the left of the stairs. To the right are 2 spacious secondary bedrooms, both with ample closet space, that share a full remodeled bath off the hallway. All bedrooms have cooling ceiling fans and plantation shutters. School aged kids attend award winning schools, including Travis Ranch combined elementary and middle school. Several shopping centers are just minutes away, with dining and services easily accessible. You're not going to want to miss this one! Come fall in love!

www.luxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxuryrealestate.com

239 Molimo Drive

Welcome to 239 Molimo Drive. Built in 1952, this gorgeous home has been thoughtfully upgraded, expanded & maintained by the current owners during their 40 years of ownership. The open LR-DR-Kitchen floor plan is a chef's dream with abundant custom cabinetry, a professional-grade Wolf gas cooktop, double ovens & a complete array of stainless-steel appliances. Bathed in light from an oversized skylight & sliding glass doors to a walk-out balcony that offers tranquil views to the Bay and beyond, this main living area functions as the heart of this wonderful home & the place that you'll love to gather with family and friends. Two BRs & a remodeled BA with floating vanity, complete this upper level. At the entry level, one finds a both an inviting family room, as well as a delightful primary BR with its en suite BA. Both rooms feature sliding glass doors to a walk-out view deck that's ideal for indoor-outdoor living. An undeveloped lower level & serene patio complete this magical home.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

133 Cecil Place

Prime Eastside Costa Mesa location for this 2-story end unit townhouse that features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Enter the light, bright and airy open concept dining and living area with cozy fireplace and southern exposure. Enjoy the remodeled galley kitchen with granite tile counters and custom cabinetry. The convenient first floor powder room offers tumbled travertine counters. Relax, read a book or garden in your private fenced outside patio area with flower beds. The second floor boasts an oversized main bedroom with a tiled fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and large en suite bathroom with double sink vanity, separate shower, and jetted tub. There are two additional bedrooms. One with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet and the other with mirrored closets and a balcony. The hall bathroom features a glass enclosure tub/shower. Upgraded dual pane windows throughout the home. Other features include a 2-car attached and direct access garage with laundry hook ups and two additional tandem assigned spaces. Easy access to CA-55, CA-73 and I-405. Minutes to world-class beaches, Newport Back Bay, shopping and dining on 17th Street, local shops, restaurants, fitness studios and more.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

440 Vista Suerte

Dazzling and Radiantly Remodeled Single-level, End unit, in Newport Beach! Picturesquely located in the highly coveted community of The Bluffs, this luxurious 3BR/2.5BA, 1,386sqft home stuns with tasteful modern style and chic premium finishes. Enter the magnificent interior to discover interior design bliss with an openly flowing floorplan, sheer natural sunlight, stylish faux wood flooring throughout, a crisp color scheme, recessed lighting, and a spacious living room with a bright white brick fireplace. Delicious meals and fun conversations are sure to be had in the renovated kitchen featuring stainless-steel KitchenAid appliances, ample white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops, 36” Wolf gas cooktop, farmhouse sink, white subway tile backsplash, French door refrigerator, center island, and an adjoining dining area. Sip morning coffee outdoors on the sizeable patio or have an al fresco experience with an intimate group of friends. Recharge and find serenity in the master bedroom, which has an en suite bath with luxe beauty and dual sinks. Two additional bedrooms comfortably accommodate children, overnight guests, or home offices. Other features: attached and finished 2-car garage with epoxy floors, laundry area, washer and dryer included. Walking distance to Eastbluff Elementary, CDM Middle & High School, OLQA School & Church, Newport Beach Tennis Club, Eastbluff Shopping Center, and only a short drive to Corona Del Mar State Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Drawbridge Road

Beatiful 8.14 acre lot, with 4 acres +/- buildable on the Transquaken river. Enjoy quiet eastern shore living on this waterfront lot. this lot is perc approved and would be a great place to build your dream home. enjoy all that nature has to offer right in your own back yard. deer, turkey, ducks and geese are just a few animals that call this property home. Be out in the country but be close to town at the same time. this property offers easy access to Rt 50.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Family Room#Subway#Wood Flooring#Viking#Fisher Paykel
luxuryrealestate.com

226 20th Avenue

226 20th Avenue - prime Richmond District location near California Street. This stately home has been loved by the same family for over 50 years and is ready for a transformation. This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has great natural light with all bedrooms on the top floor, hardwood floors with inlay, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen. Off the breakfast room, French doors open to the deck and fenced yard, which makes for great indoor/outdoor living. The garage level and backyard have great potential. Convenient to The Presidio, Mountain Lake Park, Baker Beach, Golden Gate Park, Legion of Honor, and Lincoln Park Golf Course. Enjoy the abundance of restaurants, bakeries and shopping along California, Clement and Geary streets. Easy public transportation: 1 California, 38 Geary, 28 19th Ave, 29 Sunset, 28 19th Avenue, 91 3rd Street.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

115 San Juan Avenue

Welcome to 115 San Juan Aveneue. Mediterranean meets modern in this classic, detailed Mission Terrace center patio home, extensively remodeled, upgraded & expanded for contemporary living. Open floor plan integrates living, formal dining, with a luminous center patio & a superb chef's kitchen, creating an open & bright environment ideal for entertaining or everyday enjoyment. Dazzling modern kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, glass tiled backsplash & stainless-steel appliances. Two roomy BRs & full tiled BA, plus a powder room, complete the main level. Downstairs, an expansive media/family room with shower bath and a sumptuous primary suite with separate tub, shower & walk-in closet, overlook a landscaped patio and garden. Separate laundry room, ample storage & spacious garage. Gorgeous! MUNI, BART, Balboa Park & freeways are all nearby. Welcome to a new day at 115 San Juan Avenue.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Prestigious Waterfront | 10 SHORE Boulevard | St. Catharines, ON | $3,800,000CAD

Lake front living at its finest. This stunning home with a prestigious location has the feel of resort style living all year long. Solidly built brick home updated with classic stucco & Quebec Stone with an added front portico. 4-6 car aggregate driveway & oversized double garage. Rich travertine & hardwood floors throughout. Large outstanding entertaining kitchen, dining & family room with expansive lake viewing windows.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Real Estate
durangogov.org

Cottonwood tree to be removed to ensure completion of 32nd Street improvements

After careful consideration and evaluation by city staff and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the city of Durango will remove a cottonwood tree at 32nd Street to ensure the timely completion of the Animas River Trail project while remining within budget. The removal of this and other trees in the area will be offset by planting additional trees.
DURANGO, CO
Lexington Herald-Leader

House with ‘river’ running through living room sells in Tennessee. Take a look inside

A unique property hidden away in a wooded area in Knoxville, Tennessee, has sold for $745,000 according to Zillow. Usually, when listings mention a home’s “water feature”, they’re talking about a pool, pond or some other body of water. They’re hardly talking about the cool feature this particular house has running through the interior of the property.
REAL ESTATE
SPY

These Space-Saving Dining Sets Are The Ultimate Small Home Living Hack

Finding an appropriate dining set for a condo or small space can feel impossible. You want a large enough area to comfortably socialize and eat with loved ones while taking up as small of a footprint as possible. When you add your own aesthetic into the mix, options seem to get even narrower. There are endless shapes and sizes available, as well as some modular pieces that can be arranged to take up less space when they’re not being used or contain built-in storage. Many websites sell drop-leaf tables, which let your table extend. Besides the silhouette, there are several materials to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
luxuryrealestate.com

LRE Week in Review

Sep 08, 2021 — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago. Sep 09, 2021 — Gulf Coast International Properties. Sep 08, 2021 — Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. Sep 09, 2021 — Gustave White Sotheby's Intl. Realty. Sep 09, 2021 — Sierra Sotheby's International Realty. Sep 11, 2021 — Chase International Distinctive Properties.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Mind Your Manors

For decades, Lake Tahoe’s magical pull has inspired many affluent families to build some of the nation’s grandest estates. Dating to the early 20th century, these historic landmarks provide an invaluable link to the region’s heritage as a coveted summer destination that continues to this day. Luckily through a combination of federal and state funding, nonprofits and private donations, they remain standing and preserved for future generations to use and discover. Set amid gorgeous, lakeside locales, these historic properties enchant thousands of visitors each year, just as they once restored and uplifted their original owners.
TRAVEL
guthrienewspage.com

Guthrie area Scouts celebrating this weekend at Cottonwood Flats

During the upcoming weekend (September 17-19), the Guthrie-area Scouts of all ages are celebrating many years in the community. This celebration will be held at Cottonwood Flats in Guthrie. The event will be open to the public and camping gear will be available on a first come, first served basis.
GUTHRIE, OK
luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed In Jupiter!

2 Bed, 2/1 Bath Home! 717 S US Highway 1 #1016, Jupiter, FL 33477. Villas On The Green has a huge green park-like space in the middle along with tennis, shuffleboard, a clubhouse, and a heated pool. All just 5 minutes to the beach! Take a virtual tour of the home and find out more: https://bit.ly/3nrSFeV Contact Andrew Levy for information! 561.891.9262 Andrew@EchoFineProperties.com.
JUPITER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy