20766 Cottonwood Road

Travis Ranch is a beautiful area in Yorba Linda with rolling hills, mature trees and hiking, biking and horseback riding trails meandering through the homes. Large greenbelt "mini-parks" are scattered throughout the neighborhood, and Dominguez Ranch Trailside Park and Travis Ranch Youth Park are just minutes away. On one of the neighborhood's serene cul de sacs, you find this wonderful 4 bedroom home. Brick steps and a walkway lead to the custom wrought iron entry door. Once inside, you note that beautiful wood flooring adorns most of the first level. The spacious and open formal living room and dining room are to the right, and the dining room has doors to the backyard. From the dining room, you enter the kitchen and, WOW! It's amazing! Fully remodeled with gorgeous custom cabinetry, granite countertops with a stone subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances that will make a gourmet cook think they died and went to heaven! First and foremost is the professional grade Viking gas range with 8 burners and 2 ovens. Then you have the double drawer Fisher & Paykel dishwasher and a built-in microwave. There's abundant cabinet and workspace in this kitchen, so even if you're not a gourmet, you'll fall in love with it! This fabulous kitchen is open to the family, separated by a cabinet peninsula with bar seating. The family room has a beautiful custom fireplace and doors to access the big, lush pool-sized backyard. Just outside the doors is a patio that spans nearly the entire back of the home and has a solid roof cover with a ceiling fan. The vast lawn is surrounded by raised planters with fruit trees. Back inside, a generous main floor bedroom with a walk-in closet and direct access to the beautifully remodeled main floor bath are also on the first floor. Upstairs, the owner's suite with a huge walk-in closet with custom organizers and private remodeled bath with double vanity is to the the left of the stairs. To the right are 2 spacious secondary bedrooms, both with ample closet space, that share a full remodeled bath off the hallway. All bedrooms have cooling ceiling fans and plantation shutters. School aged kids attend award winning schools, including Travis Ranch combined elementary and middle school. Several shopping centers are just minutes away, with dining and services easily accessible. You're not going to want to miss this one! Come fall in love!