73 Florentine Street

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this delightful, Marina-style home that embodies the charm and spirit of the 1920s. A wood-burning fireplace graces the living room, and the formal dining room separated by attractive leaded glass double doors is fantastic for dinner parties. The well-appointed kitchen features dining nook, ample cabinetry, recessed lighting, and gas cooktop with charming mosaic tile backsplash. The bedrooms are spacious, and the primary bedroom overlooks the deck and garden. Nicely tiled bathroom has large tub and storage cabinet. The bright, rear sunroom just beyond the kitchen is perfect for an office or family room. There's direct access from the main level to the wonderful garden retreat that offers a variety of mature trees and plants, as well as space for outdoor socializing and deck with peekaboo downtown views. Garage with laundry area and plenty of room for hobbies/storage. Convenient location near playgrounds, schools, Crocker Amazon/McLaren Parks, BART, Muni, and 280.

4294 Milton Way

Stunning, Large Corner Lot Home. Charming Curb Appeal in one of Livermore's most sought after neighborhoods. Enter through the Stone Pilars off of N. Mine Rd and you are immediately welcomed into Pulte Estates. This is a Great Home for families who enjoy entertaining or just relaxing...a very accommodating 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + Bonus Room featuring a large window overlooking the beautiful back yard! Perfect for a home office, exercise room or TV room,3-car garage, laundry room smartly located near the bedrooms and the well designed open concept floor plan kitchen / family room with fireplace will certainly become the heart center of your home.Separate dining and living room add flexibility and convenience to your lifestyle. Conveniently located off of the kitchen, the huge & inviting wood deck with shade trellis is the perfect spot to relax with friends and family within your lush-landscaped and very private backyard! Excellent Choice of Schools! NICHE Rating A-
REAL ESTATE
115 San Juan Avenue

Welcome to 115 San Juan Aveneue. Mediterranean meets modern in this classic, detailed Mission Terrace center patio home, extensively remodeled, upgraded & expanded for contemporary living. Open floor plan integrates living, formal dining, with a luminous center patio & a superb chef's kitchen, creating an open & bright environment ideal for entertaining or everyday enjoyment. Dazzling modern kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, glass tiled backsplash & stainless-steel appliances. Two roomy BRs & full tiled BA, plus a powder room, complete the main level. Downstairs, an expansive media/family room with shower bath and a sumptuous primary suite with separate tub, shower & walk-in closet, overlook a landscaped patio and garden. Separate laundry room, ample storage & spacious garage. Gorgeous! MUNI, BART, Balboa Park & freeways are all nearby. Welcome to a new day at 115 San Juan Avenue.
REAL ESTATE
226 20th Avenue

226 20th Avenue - prime Richmond District location near California Street. This stately home has been loved by the same family for over 50 years and is ready for a transformation. This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has great natural light with all bedrooms on the top floor, hardwood floors with inlay, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen. Off the breakfast room, French doors open to the deck and fenced yard, which makes for great indoor/outdoor living. The garage level and backyard have great potential. Convenient to The Presidio, Mountain Lake Park, Baker Beach, Golden Gate Park, Legion of Honor, and Lincoln Park Golf Course. Enjoy the abundance of restaurants, bakeries and shopping along California, Clement and Geary streets. Easy public transportation: 1 California, 38 Geary, 28 19th Ave, 29 Sunset, 28 19th Avenue, 91 3rd Street.
REAL ESTATE
133 Cecil Place

Prime Eastside Costa Mesa location for this 2-story end unit townhouse that features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Enter the light, bright and airy open concept dining and living area with cozy fireplace and southern exposure. Enjoy the remodeled galley kitchen with granite tile counters and custom cabinetry. The convenient first floor powder room offers tumbled travertine counters. Relax, read a book or garden in your private fenced outside patio area with flower beds. The second floor boasts an oversized main bedroom with a tiled fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and large en suite bathroom with double sink vanity, separate shower, and jetted tub. There are two additional bedrooms. One with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet and the other with mirrored closets and a balcony. The hall bathroom features a glass enclosure tub/shower. Upgraded dual pane windows throughout the home. Other features include a 2-car attached and direct access garage with laundry hook ups and two additional tandem assigned spaces. Easy access to CA-55, CA-73 and I-405. Minutes to world-class beaches, Newport Back Bay, shopping and dining on 17th Street, local shops, restaurants, fitness studios and more.
REAL ESTATE
Prestigious Waterfront | 10 SHORE Boulevard | St. Catharines, ON | $3,800,000CAD

Lake front living at its finest. This stunning home with a prestigious location has the feel of resort style living all year long. Solidly built brick home updated with classic stucco & Quebec Stone with an added front portico. 4-6 car aggregate driveway & oversized double garage. Rich travertine & hardwood floors throughout. Large outstanding entertaining kitchen, dining & family room with expansive lake viewing windows.
REAL ESTATE
148A S Street NW

This brand new 4 bedroom townhome features details that cannot be found anywhere else in the neighborhood. On the terrace level is a beautiful in-law suite, with its own entry, complete with kitchenette, that can be locked off completely from the rest of the home. The main living level features an ultra-sleek modern kitchen, waterfall quartz counters, panelized refrigerator, Fulgor Milano oven, Bosch Induction cooktop, Brizo kitchen faucet, and oversized pantry cabinet. The whole home is outfitted with built-in Sonos speakers, 4th Generation Nest Thermostats, wide plank wood flooring and historically detailed oversized windows. The large primary bedroom leads to a walkthrough closet, and a huge primary bath outfitted with Delta chrome fixtures, hand shower, and easy access controls. The oversized Porcelanosa tiling and stunning marble feature wall will leave you at peace. Two additional bedrooms leave you plenty of space for working from home, guests or family members. Continue upstairs to the top floor den with a built in wet bar and wine fridge before you reach your private roof deck with Monument and Downtown Views! Private parking is accessed off the rear alley.
REAL ESTATE
1 Smith Street

Head of the Harbor - Building A - Unit 204 - One bedroom water view unit at Head of the Harbor South, an upscale apartment complex consisting of 60 spacious units. All energy efficient units have been designed with a truly modern feel, and are situated in a unique setting, on the Norwalk Harbor.
NORWALK, CT
117 Wheeler Street

117 Wheeler Street - 3 bedroom house with stove/refrigerator/dishwasher/microwave, gas heat & water, central air, hardwood floors, washer/dryer connections and an unfinished basement. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a...
HOUSE RENT
Economy
Real Estate
100-102 Mansfield Street

1BR plus office! Large yard! Walk to campus! - 100-102 Mansfield Street. -Updated kitchen (new cabinets, white appliances-stove, microwave and refrigerator only. -Right behind Yale hockey rink (the whale) -One block from famous food trucks on Salem Street. -Not furnished. -No short term. ***More photos to come. Apartment is being...
HOUSE RENT
2415 Stockton Street

One Bedroom Bungalow - Cozy one bedroom and one bath duplex apartment with hardwood floors and shared off-street parking. Sunny eat-in kitchen with range and refrigerator. Nice front porch waiting for your rockers. There is a second room with a closet. Unit is all electric with heat pump. Washer & Dryer connections included.
HOUSE RENT
1923 N Cameron Street

Welcome to this beautiful colonial perched atop a stunning 7900+ square foot lot with sweeping treetop western views of N Arlington and the popular High View Park children's and athletic park. Built in 2015 by Enhanced Custom Homes there is attention to detail and pride in ownership throughout. The main level is flooded with natural light and features an expansive layout with gleaming hardwoods throughout. The kitchen is a chef+GGs dream with high end appliances, gorgeous Quartzite countertops, designer tile backsplash and custom cabinetry. The thoughtfully designed kitchen has ample space for everyday dining or a quick meal on the large breakfast bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large great room that includes a two-sided fireplace, custom millwork tray ceiling and direct access to a stunning patio. The main level also includes separate living and dining spaces with an additional flex room that can be used as a home office, homework den or bedroom. 9+GG ceilings throughout.A centrally located staircase leads you to the upper level that features an expansive primary suite with a large, custom walk-in closet, French doors that lead to the private balcony and a spa like master bath. On the same upper level, you+GGll discover a second bedroom w/ ensuite bath, and two more bedrooms that share an adjacent hall bath. There is also a conveniently located laundry room on the upper level.The lower level with walk-out, is open, spacious, and functional for a vast variety of uses. It features a large rec room, separate bedroom, and full bath. There is also an abundant amount of storage. There is direct access to the oversized 2 car garage with ample space for 2 cars plus workshop or flex space. Finally, there is a gardening shed with its own separate entrance off the driveway.The exterior of the home is beautifully landscaped with multiple entertaining spaces. The back yard is brilliantly tiered to accommodate outdoor dining as well as a children+GGs play area.High View Park is centrally located within 1 mile to the Ballston Metro and major commuter routes including Spout Run, GW Parkway, 66 and more.
HOME & GARDEN
3323 West Monroe Street

SECTION 8 WELCOME – Please have your voucher details ready. This 6-unit complex all units have tile, cabinets, appliances (fridge & stove), and light fixtures. Rent includes, water, sewer, trash and landscaping. 12 month lease. Please contact our Leasing office at 480.619.2792 ext. 0 for more details! Tenant pays power.
HOUSE RENT
1101 S Potomac Street

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Just steps to Canton Square and 2 blocks to the waterfront! This spacious end-of-group sunfilled townhouse is ready to be your next home! 3BR, 3BA with ATTACHED GARAGE and ROOF TOP DECK with amazing views! Walk to many delicious restaurants, bars, shops, dog park, Target, Harris Teeter, Starbucks, gym, the list is endless! Minutes to I95. Call today for a private showing!!
MLS
3030 Ascension Street

TENANT OCCUPIED! Do not disturb Tenant!! This is an AS-IS sale. Inspections are for the Buyer's information only. Add this 2 bedroom, 1 bath to your growing portfolio. A little TLC makes this one an instant cash cow! Near public transportation and major highways. CASH OR HARD MONEY ONLY! Buyer pays all transfer and recordation costs. Go and Show - This one will not last long!
MLS
43082 Barons Street

Very popular Plymouth Model is ready for you to call home! This very charming carriage home has everything you need all located in the heart of South Riding complete with a white picket fence! It features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a fully finished basement. Exquisite Hardwood floors are found on the main level. Updated Kitchen with granite, newer stainless steel appliances and a large Costco-sized pantry. The island is unobstructed so plenty of prep space for cooking. The island is also large enough to have people pull up a chair. Modern lighting, ceiling fans & neutral paint are located throughout the entire home. This very light and bright open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The owner's bedroom is very grand in size and can easily accommodate a King Size Bedroom Suite. It features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan and a generously sized walk-in closet. The Owner's Bathroom was completely renovated in 2021. New vanity, new shower and new floors! A very cool and modern design that will surely please. The laundry room is conveniently located near the bedrooms for easy access with a newer LG front loading washer and dryer. Closet space in the hallway is impressive. The basement is fully finished with a recreation room that can be used as a Game Room, Craft Area, Home School, TV Room or Home Gym. The full bathroom and extra storage means no sacrifices. There is a separate room that can possibly be turned into a 4th Bedroom or just use it as a home office. Awesome feature unique to this home is it's own meditation room or office. Everyone can benefit from a quiet, peaceful room. The outside features a tiered deck, landscaping, brick paver walkway & a white picket fenced backyard. Newer granite 2016, new refrigerator 2021, new microwave 2021, dishwasher and stove 2016, Newer HVAC 2016. New Hot Water Heater 2021, New Flooring, New Owner's Suite 2021. Close to pools, area restaurants, shopping, commuter lot, Dulles Landing and more.
REAL ESTATE
1018 Oronoco Street

Alexandria/Old Town - 1018 Oronoco Street - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Old Town Alexandria townhouse features hardwood floors on main level, living room with fireplace, separate dining room, central air, master bedroom with full bath, wall-to-wall carpet on upper level, fully fenced rear brick patio! Available mid-July!. Unit...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
529 Oglethorpe Street NW

This is an Estate sale, personal property is still in property. The estate will need additional time to clear everything out. Nice spacious semi-detached home and that show well. Beautiful kitchen, spacious living with working fireplace and large dinning room. ,Hardwood flooring , high ceilings with original details . Finished recreation room with half bathroom, ,2 car garage with driveway which can be used as patio , warm cozy den of the dinning room on first floor, Second den or office on the second floor. Nice closet organizers in most closets. Wonderful front porch for the summer evenings and comfortable fall days. The property floor plans flows well for entertaining. Wonderful blocks with great neighbors. The property in its AS IS condition but is ready to move and comfortable, but a new owner can put their personal touches to make it their own personal sanctuary.
REAL ESTATE
125 N. 18th Street

Newly Renovated Interiors! Enjoy a Single Story Duplex Casita. - Enjoy the private setting of a single story Duplex Two Bedroom Two Bath newly renovated casita with a private patio enclosure in a courtyard like setting. We are minutes from downtown Phoenix. ASU Phoenix, Light Rails and downtown restaurants and events. Take a virtual tour of this floor plan. All new fixtures and appliances included. Washer and Dryer are in unit along with stainless steel appliances.
OTTAWA, KS
Just Listed | Vibrant in Villas On The Green | 717 S Us Highway 1 #1016

Celebrate the 𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗜𝗖 of Home ECHOnomics... This bright, cozy, but spacious villa is in the middle of all Jupiter has to offer with just a 5 minute walk through Carlin Park to the beach!. Villas On The Green has a huge green park-like space in the middle along with tennis,...
TENNIS

