73 Florentine Street
Welcome to this delightful, Marina-style home that embodies the charm and spirit of the 1920s. A wood-burning fireplace graces the living room, and the formal dining room separated by attractive leaded glass double doors is fantastic for dinner parties. The well-appointed kitchen features dining nook, ample cabinetry, recessed lighting, and gas cooktop with charming mosaic tile backsplash. The bedrooms are spacious, and the primary bedroom overlooks the deck and garden. Nicely tiled bathroom has large tub and storage cabinet. The bright, rear sunroom just beyond the kitchen is perfect for an office or family room. There's direct access from the main level to the wonderful garden retreat that offers a variety of mature trees and plants, as well as space for outdoor socializing and deck with peekaboo downtown views. Garage with laundry area and plenty of room for hobbies/storage. Convenient location near playgrounds, schools, Crocker Amazon/McLaren Parks, BART, Muni, and 280.
