No. 10 Killingly beats Waterford 42-14 on opening night

Waterford — Chad Neal has gotten a few laughs — and plenty of mileage — from his general program overview at Killingly High School. Neal has taken "RPO," which in football terms means "run/pass option" and turned it into "run people over."

Nobody else in the Eastern Connecticut Conference has done it better in recent seasons. And the narrative in 2021 hasn't changed, given that Neal has 2,200-yard rusher Jack Sharpe back for his senior season.

Ah, but another party was heard from Friday night. Sophomore Soren Rief complemented Sharpe's 140 yards with two of the game's biggest plays, leading Killingly to a 42-14 win over Waterford before more than 1,000 fans.

Rief's 72-yard interception return eventually gave Killingly a 14-0 lead in the second period and his 39-yard touchdown run quelled Waterford's second-half rally, after the Lancers cut it to 21-7.

"We knew they were going to focus on Jack," Rief said. "Two years ago here (in the Class M playoffs) he beat them up pretty good. Tonight was just awesome for us. The guys up front were great."

Sharpe ran for three scores as well.

"Jack complements Soren and Soren complements Jack," Neal said.

Killingly had a 21-0 lead at halftime, despite four turnovers — all committed on its side of the field. Waterford was never able to capitalize.

"It's some little things we've got to work on," said Waterford coach Zeth Nolda, an assistant on John Strecker's staff in 2019 who made his head coaching debut. "I was very happy with the way the kids came out in the second half and responded. We've got to play better, but I saw a lot of things I liked."

The Lancers trailed 21-0 in the second half and stopped Killingly twice before quarterback Nate Hynes hit Jordan Elci with a 76-yard touchdown pass. Waterford had some momentum before Rief's touchdown run iced it early in the fourth quarter.

"We told the kids at halftime that we had to stop putting the ball on the ground," Neal said. "We're a work in progress. Everybody is a work in progress."

Hynes scored on a 67-yard touchdown run late to perhaps give Waterford some momentum into its game next week against Windham.