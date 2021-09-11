Prince Andrew was notified of sex abuse suit at Royal Lodge, filing shows
The State
7 days ago
LONDON — Prince Andrew was served with legal papers at his English home with the U.S. suit by a woman who claims she was recruited by Jeffrey Epstein as a teenager and “lent out” to powerful men, including the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, for sexual purposes. The Duke...
(CNN) -- Lawyers for a woman who has accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse say they have served the senior British royal with legal papers for a lawsuit. Prince Andrew is being sued in New York by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says he had sex with her when she was 17. Andrew has denied similar allegations from Giuffre in the past. Giuffre has launched a civil case seeking damages, but the lawsuit can't proceed until the papers are served.
British royal family news shows that right now Prince Andrew is up to his ears in controversy and scandal after being named in a civil suit accusing him of sexual assault. According to one royal watcher, egregious behavior is in “Randy Andy’s” playbook. Nigel Cawthorne told Sky News, “Well, certainly the Queen is sticking by him, she insists that he is kept on as Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards, although many senior military people really don’t want that because he can’t appear in public very easily.”
LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for an American woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew say they have served him with legal papers in a US civil suit. Attorneys for Virginia Giuffre say the documents were handed over to a Metropolitan Police officer on duty at the main gates of Andrew’s home in Windsor Great Park at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 27. The handover of the documents, first reported by Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper, is important because Andrew would be obliged to respond within 21 days of the summons. “If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint,” Giuffre’s lawyers said in the documents.
Prince Andrew, the Duke of Windsor and son of Queen Elizabeth, has been served with a civil lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, his long-standing sexual abuse accuser. Giuffre was a victim of sex trafficking by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and British-American socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. She has accused Prince Andrew of abusing her when she was 17 in New York, at a home owned by Maxwell in London and on Epstein’s private island, Little St. James. The Prince and the royal family have denied any wrongdoing, and Andrew himself has denied knowing Giuffre despite contradictory photographs of the two together.
Prince Andrew has apparently been served. On Friday, an affidavit arrived in New York federal court, showing that a process server in London went to Andrew’s residence at Windsor Castle on August 27th to deliver documents from Virginia Roberts Giuffre‘s sex abuse suit, and left them with a police officer on duty.
A New York court is to hold a pre-trial conference on Monday on the civil suit filed against the Duke of York in the sex assault case against him, with reports suggesting his lawyers will not attend the hearing,. Attorneys for Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 38, who alleges Prince Andrew, 61,...
If you love The Daily Beast's royal coverage, then we hope you'll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.
NEW YORK - Britain's Prince Andrew has been served with a lawsuit by a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting and battering her two decades ago, when she says she was also being abused by the financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a Friday court filing. In an affidavit filed with...
Prince Andrew's confidence in the face of his ever-evolving Jeffrey Epstein legal quagmire is squarely rooted in his overweening sense of privilege. "Everything you hear about Andrew's personality is true and then some," one former royal aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, recently told The Daily Beast. "He is the most extraordinarily arrogant man. I have no doubt that he absolutely believes all this will go away and he will be welcomed back into the fold by a grateful public. There is no self-doubt there at all."
