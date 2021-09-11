CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

45 Via Pamplona

Cover picture for the articleSet in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita, Corte Melina is Orange County living at its finest. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, with direct garage access is close to shopping, dining and entertainment galore. Your single car garage has direct access into your townhome and leads you right into your laundry room loaded with plenty of cabinets and storage space. Just up the stairs is your main living area. When you enter the living space you will notice it is open and bright with a private balcony, great for BBQ's & morning coffee. The kitchen and dining room offer plenty of space where natural light pours in from every window that highlights the vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a bar top counter space and plenty of room to prepare gourmet meals for family and friends. The large guest bedroom and full guest bathroom are just down the hall and offer terrific privacy for an office or your guests. The generously sized main bedroom is located on the next level and is complimented by a remodeled bathroom with a double vanity, new fixtures, new mirrors, new lighting & a custom shower. Both offer maximum privacy and style. Additional upgrades are new Honey Oak vinyl plank flooring, new baseboards, new carpet, ceiling fans, Ring door camera, custom shiplap wall, new dishwasher, new microwave and blinds throughout. The Corte Melina community offers its residents a sparkling pool, spa and fitness center and is FHA approved! Rancho Santa Margarita community amenities include 13 community parks, 4 pools, The Beach Club Lagoon, the Lago Santa Margarita, 9 trails, sports fields, courts and picnic covers. With excellent schools and easy access to all of Orange County's freeways and toll roads, it's impossible to find a better value in a more welcoming neighborhood.

