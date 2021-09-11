CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
159 Lexington Street

luxuryrealestate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis charming condo sits on a calm Mission block near the best section of Valencia Street. The home consists of 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open living, dining and kitchen area. With new paint and recently updated hardwood flooring, this condo is in move-in condition. This unit has tons of Edwardian era charm with modernized and updated systems throughout. There is shared laundry, a storage closet, and one off-street parking spot in the garage. The Mission district is a bustling and lively neighborhood with many shops, restaurants, bars and grocery stores. There are multiple forms of public transit nearby - the J Church, BART, and busses all within a few blocks. Dolores Park is a few blocks away and the Mission Pool is two blocks away.

www.luxuryrealestate.com

luxuryrealestate.com

239 Molimo Drive

Welcome to 239 Molimo Drive. Built in 1952, this gorgeous home has been thoughtfully upgraded, expanded & maintained by the current owners during their 40 years of ownership. The open LR-DR-Kitchen floor plan is a chef's dream with abundant custom cabinetry, a professional-grade Wolf gas cooktop, double ovens & a complete array of stainless-steel appliances. Bathed in light from an oversized skylight & sliding glass doors to a walk-out balcony that offers tranquil views to the Bay and beyond, this main living area functions as the heart of this wonderful home & the place that you'll love to gather with family and friends. Two BRs & a remodeled BA with floating vanity, complete this upper level. At the entry level, one finds a both an inviting family room, as well as a delightful primary BR with its en suite BA. Both rooms feature sliding glass doors to a walk-out view deck that's ideal for indoor-outdoor living. An undeveloped lower level & serene patio complete this magical home.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

226 20th Avenue

226 20th Avenue - prime Richmond District location near California Street. This stately home has been loved by the same family for over 50 years and is ready for a transformation. This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has great natural light with all bedrooms on the top floor, hardwood floors with inlay, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen. Off the breakfast room, French doors open to the deck and fenced yard, which makes for great indoor/outdoor living. The garage level and backyard have great potential. Convenient to The Presidio, Mountain Lake Park, Baker Beach, Golden Gate Park, Legion of Honor, and Lincoln Park Golf Course. Enjoy the abundance of restaurants, bakeries and shopping along California, Clement and Geary streets. Easy public transportation: 1 California, 38 Geary, 28 19th Ave, 29 Sunset, 28 19th Avenue, 91 3rd Street.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

4294 Milton Way

Stunning, Large Corner Lot Home. Charming Curb Appeal in one of Livermore's most sought after neighborhoods. Enter through the Stone Pilars off of N. Mine Rd and you are immediately welcomed into Pulte Estates. This is a Great Home for families who enjoy entertaining or just relaxing...a very accommodating 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + Bonus Room featuring a large window overlooking the beautiful back yard! Perfect for a home office, exercise room or TV room,3-car garage, laundry room smartly located near the bedrooms and the well designed open concept floor plan kitchen / family room with fireplace will certainly become the heart center of your home.Separate dining and living room add flexibility and convenience to your lifestyle. Conveniently located off of the kitchen, the huge & inviting wood deck with shade trellis is the perfect spot to relax with friends and family within your lush-landscaped and very private backyard! Excellent Choice of Schools! NICHE Rating A-
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

133 Cecil Place

Prime Eastside Costa Mesa location for this 2-story end unit townhouse that features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Enter the light, bright and airy open concept dining and living area with cozy fireplace and southern exposure. Enjoy the remodeled galley kitchen with granite tile counters and custom cabinetry. The convenient first floor powder room offers tumbled travertine counters. Relax, read a book or garden in your private fenced outside patio area with flower beds. The second floor boasts an oversized main bedroom with a tiled fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and large en suite bathroom with double sink vanity, separate shower, and jetted tub. There are two additional bedrooms. One with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet and the other with mirrored closets and a balcony. The hall bathroom features a glass enclosure tub/shower. Upgraded dual pane windows throughout the home. Other features include a 2-car attached and direct access garage with laundry hook ups and two additional tandem assigned spaces. Easy access to CA-55, CA-73 and I-405. Minutes to world-class beaches, Newport Back Bay, shopping and dining on 17th Street, local shops, restaurants, fitness studios and more.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Prestigious Waterfront | 10 SHORE Boulevard | St. Catharines, ON | $3,800,000CAD

Lake front living at its finest. This stunning home with a prestigious location has the feel of resort style living all year long. Solidly built brick home updated with classic stucco & Quebec Stone with an added front portico. 4-6 car aggregate driveway & oversized double garage. Rich travertine & hardwood floors throughout. Large outstanding entertaining kitchen, dining & family room with expansive lake viewing windows.
REAL ESTATE
CBS Boston

Boston’s Famous ‘Skinny House’ In The North End Sells For $1.25 Million

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s famous “skinny house” in the North End has sold for $1.25 million. “44 Hull Street received multiple offers and went under agreement for over list price in less than one week,” CL Properties said. The home is just over 1,100 square feet – but it’s only 10 feet wide. The skinny house in Boston’s North End. (Image Credit: CL Properties) It has two bedrooms and one bathroom. There’s also a private garden and roof deck. The story of the unique building, called a “spite house,” dates back to when a man returned home from the Civil War and learned his brother had taken the property. So the man built the tiny house to block sunlight from his brother’s home.  
BOSTON, MA
luxuryrealestate.com

440 Vista Suerte

Dazzling and Radiantly Remodeled Single-level, End unit, in Newport Beach! Picturesquely located in the highly coveted community of The Bluffs, this luxurious 3BR/2.5BA, 1,386sqft home stuns with tasteful modern style and chic premium finishes. Enter the magnificent interior to discover interior design bliss with an openly flowing floorplan, sheer natural sunlight, stylish faux wood flooring throughout, a crisp color scheme, recessed lighting, and a spacious living room with a bright white brick fireplace. Delicious meals and fun conversations are sure to be had in the renovated kitchen featuring stainless-steel KitchenAid appliances, ample white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops, 36” Wolf gas cooktop, farmhouse sink, white subway tile backsplash, French door refrigerator, center island, and an adjoining dining area. Sip morning coffee outdoors on the sizeable patio or have an al fresco experience with an intimate group of friends. Recharge and find serenity in the master bedroom, which has an en suite bath with luxe beauty and dual sinks. Two additional bedrooms comfortably accommodate children, overnight guests, or home offices. Other features: attached and finished 2-car garage with epoxy floors, laundry area, washer and dryer included. Walking distance to Eastbluff Elementary, CDM Middle & High School, OLQA School & Church, Newport Beach Tennis Club, Eastbluff Shopping Center, and only a short drive to Corona Del Mar State Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
coladaily.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe coming to Lexington

Smells of breakfast will arise from North Lake Drive in Lexington come next spring. Another Broken Egg Cafe will open at 929 North Lake Dr. across from Regal Northlake Village movie theater. The first Midlands location opened on Columbia's Garners Ferry Road in 2020. "We recently opened a location on...
LEXINGTON, SC
foxlexington.com

Paving work to close lanes in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – Part of two roads in downtown Lexington will be closed for weeks as part of the Town Branch Commons Trail project. City leaders said paving work is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Crews will be milling and paving portions of West Main Street and Vine Street.
LEXINGTON, KY
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1407 Druid Hill Avenue

Bring your imagination and a contractor! Instant equity in this hidden gem. Located in the historic Madison Park neighborhood in West Baltimore. Eligible for CHAP & live near your work grant its just minutes away from Downtown, Penn Station, Camden Yards, and M&T Bank Stadium. Visit Darrellrealty.com to get more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Remains Hottest Sacramento-Area ZIP Code For Prospective Home Buyers, Zillow Says

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Competition remains high in the Sacramento area’s red hot housing market. Recently, there have been some signs of a softening in home values and rents. Zillow’s most recent market report how’s that home inventory has risen for the fourth month in a row, which will ease the competition between buyers. Still, the Sacramento metro area remains a popular target for home buyers – with some ZIP codes more popular than others. Zillow tracks page views of for-sale listings per ZIP code, using it to determine the hottest areas in any given market. From their numbers, the 95630 ZIP code – which encompasses Folsom – remains the area prospective buyers are searching the most, despite the typical home value being $712,645. The other hottest ZIP codes in the Sacramento area include (by descending search interest) 95661 in Roseville, 95757 in Elk Grove, 95624 also in Elk Grove, and 95746 in Granite Bay. Zillow’s analysts say they expect the housing market to remain hot for the foreseeable future.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rew-online.com

Another restaurant chain eats into NYC’s vacant retail space

Fast-growing Medierranean food chain Mezeh Mediterranean Grill has opened another location in New York City. Cushman & Wakefield arranged a long-term lease for Mezeh at Rockpoint Group’s 1700 Broadway. Mezeh will occupy 1,400 s/f on the ground floor of the fully leased office building, adjacent to the lobby. Mezeh is expected to open Spring 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

New $500M Skyscraper Proposed For Sunset Blvd. In Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Developers Thursday submitted ambitious plans for a new $500 million skyscraper along Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. A rendering of The Star. September 2021. (Credit: MAD Architects) Named “The Star,” the 22-story building would sit at Sunset Boulevard and Gower Street. It would have 500,000 square feet of office space, the firm MAD Architects said in a news release, which included renderings. The building would feature a funicular cable rail running from the bottom of the building to a “terrarium-like rooftop dome” with a restaurant and 360-degree views of Los Angeles. The building would have several gardens and greenspaces. Its design...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Want To Park In Downtown Denver? It Could Cost Double At A Parking Meter

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver drivers could soon pay double for metered parking, with a rate increase of $1 to $2 per hour. This would be the first rate increase in 20 years for the city. (credit: CBS) The goal of the meter rate increase, under Mayor Michael Hancock’s 2022 budget proposal, is to generate $9.2 million in parking revenue for the city of Denver. The revenue will go toward the Transportation and Mobility Fund, which the city will create next year, according to the proposal. This fund is designed to provide dedicated support for transportation and mobility projects related to bicycles, sidewalks, safety, and...
DENVER, CO

