159 Lexington Street
This charming condo sits on a calm Mission block near the best section of Valencia Street. The home consists of 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open living, dining and kitchen area. With new paint and recently updated hardwood flooring, this condo is in move-in condition. This unit has tons of Edwardian era charm with modernized and updated systems throughout. There is shared laundry, a storage closet, and one off-street parking spot in the garage. The Mission district is a bustling and lively neighborhood with many shops, restaurants, bars and grocery stores. There are multiple forms of public transit nearby - the J Church, BART, and busses all within a few blocks. Dolores Park is a few blocks away and the Mission Pool is two blocks away.www.luxuryrealestate.com
Comments / 0