Ledyard makes it look easy in season-opening win over Griswold/Wheeler

Ledyard´s Jackson Poulton (11) celebrates his touchdown against Griswold/Wheeler with his teammates during Friday night's 59-8 season-opening win at Mignault Field.

Ledyard — Bill Mignault Field was all but cleared after Ledyard football's super-successful season debut Friday night as its new head coach, Mike Serricchio, was assessing his team.

"I'm just kind of pointing everybody in the right direction," Serricchio said. "They're the ones that made the plays."

Oh, does Serricchio have a lot of dudes to point in the right direction.

Six different Colonels scored as Ledyard downed Griswold/Wheeler, 50-8.

"That's kind of the plan — just get your athletes the ball," Serricchio said. "We weren't running anything super exotic. We were just finding ways to get the ball in the hands of our best players, and they did the rest.

"I'm super-proud of them. Can't wait to get back to work next week."

Junior James Green scored on a 17-yard run and a 58-yard punt return and made a number of tackles behind the line of scrimmage as a defensive back for Ledyard. Classmate Jackson Poulton ran for a 17-yard touchdown and turned a pass from sophomore Justin Outlow into a 38-yard touchdown.

(Should the surname "Outlow" ring a bell, yes he and junior fullback-linebacker Ryan Outlow are the younger brothers of Marcus Outlow, the former Norwich Free Academy standout and now a Ledyard football and boys' basketball assistant.

Justin Outlow ran for a 15-yard touchdown, junior Wyatt Crawford scored on an 11-yard scoop-and-score and classmate Jacob Lenz returned a punt for a 66-yard touchdown for Ledyard. Senior Andrew Harris also helped the Colonels' special teams record a safety.

"It just felt great to be out here for the first time in a while," Green said. "This is our first game on the new (turf) field. It just felt great to have a great game with our team."

The game had a scary moment late in the third quarter when Wolverines freshman quarterback Luke Cassidy had to be stretchered onto an ambulance.

"It was a neck injury," Griswold head coach Gregg Wilcox said. "We were a little concerned about it being something serious, so let's be safe, get him a ride (to the hospital) and get him checked out. I think he'll be okay. Hopefully he'll be okay."

It was a rough night all around for the Wolverines who have 31 players, most of which are underclassmen and/or first-year players. They had minus-21 yards on 18 offensive plays in the first half.

"We had two kids with varsity experience," Wilcox said. "We played freshmen and sophomores tonight. There's no excuse but we didn't play well."

Chase Spurley threw a 19-yard touchdown to Jacob Hamel in the fourth quarter for Griswold. Ben Lewis ran for the 2-point conversion.