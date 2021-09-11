CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Franco extends streak, exits with hamstring tightness

WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBBcg_0bsjFtJJ00
Rays Tigers Baseball Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, from left, signals for a pinch runner as team trainer Joe Benge helps Wander Franco to the dugout from third base against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning against Detroit because of tightness in his right hamstring Friday night.

“We’ll know more, but hopefully we caught it early enough,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after a 10-4 loss. “I’m sure he’ll miss some time, but we’re hoping it isn’t as bad as it could be.”

With one out in the first, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco limped into third. After being examined by team trainers, Franco left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle.

“I felt it when I pushed off second for third base. That’s a play where I normally score,” Franco said through a translator. “I had trouble with my hamstring in spring training (in 2019) and it was OK, so I hope I don’t go on the (injured list).”

The 20-year-old Franco came into the game hitting .282 with seven homers in 61 games for the AL East leaders.

Franco's on-base streak is the second longest in major league history by a player under 21. Frank Robinson set the record with a 43-game string in 1956.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays lose game to Tigers, Wander Franco to injury

DETROIT — That the Rays lost 10-4 to the Tigers on Friday night was frustrating enough, between the opportunities they wasted and the bad group effort by the bullpen, culminating with a seventh-inning grand slam off Andrew Kittredge. But there may have been a bigger loss. Rookie Wander Franco left...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays rookie Wander Franco matches Mickey Mantle with on-base streak

Rays rookie sensation Wander Franco tripled in the first inning Monday against Red Sox ace Chris Sale. That marked the 36th straight game that Franco has reached base. Sure, long ago it was decreed that a hitting streak was a lot more sexy because walks have been disrespected in baseball for years, but getting on baseball every game is pretty damn impressive.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Frank Robinson
Person
Nelson Cruz
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
calltothepen.com

Tampa Bay Rays set MLB record on Saturday

Saturday was a good day for a pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers. Chris Archer picked up his first win in over two years, while Dietrich Enns notched his first career save. It was a great moment, but one that would likely be overlooked in the days to come. What...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap
SportsGrid

The Rays have placed Wander Franco on the injured list

Wander Franco was placed on injured reserve by the Rays on Saturday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Franco had to leave the game early Friday after injuring that hamstring while running the bases. Taylor Walls was recalled from Triple-A to take the place of Franco on the roster. The Rays have yet to announce a timetable for when Franco might return to the team. Franco will have an MRI on Saturday to determine when he might be able to return to the Rays.
MLB
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons should be lining up possible replacements for Matt Ryan. While replacing a player at Ryan’s level isn’t going to be possible Atlanta should be at least looking at the landscape considering the fact they have put Ryan behind a line that may get him hurt this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
metsmerizedonline.com

Brandon Nimmo Leaves Game With Hamstring Tightness

Brandon Nimmo left Game 1 of Saturday’s game with right hamstring tightness, the Mets says. Nimmo suffered the injury when running out a Francisco Lindor groundout to end the top of the second inning. He was started limping when he nearly reached third base, and continued around the base until Lindor was called out.
MLB
MLB

Franco's on-base streak ties Mantle

BOSTON -- Wander Franco wasted no time extending his historic on-base streak Monday afternoon, launching the first pitch he saw from Red Sox ace Chris Sale off the wall in center field at Fenway Park for a one-out triple in the first inning. The Rays’ 20-year-old shortstop has reached base...
MLB
Herald-Palladium

Yankees ace Cole exits with tightness in his left hamstring

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole exited Tuesday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with two outs in the fourth inning because of tightness in his left hamstring. After a 5-1 loss, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Cole was not scheduled for an MRI and...
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Gerrit Cole Suddenly Exits Game With Hamstring Tightness

NEW YORK — After a visit from an athletic trainer and manager Aaron Boone, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole abruptly exited Tuesday night's game with an apparent injury. A few innings later, the Yankees revealed that Cole was taken out with left hamstring tightness. Cole was pitching in his fourth inning...
MLB
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wild Ending In Bishop Gorman-Hamilton Game

We got one of the most improbable football comebacks you’ll ever see on Friday night, and it happened at the high school level. Nevada’s Bishop Gorman had a 24-7 lead over Hamilton out of Arizona with roughly a minute remaining last night night. Although it sounds impossible, Hamilton actually erased that lead and ended up wining the game in regulation.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
30K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy