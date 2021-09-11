George Campbell, Atlanta United pounce on Orlando City

The 2022 World Cup qualifying break is over and we’re only a few hours away from Gonzalo Pineda’s second match in charge of the Five Stripes. Josef’s children from Florida won’t make it easy, so we’ll be relying on a Brazilian uncle, an Argentine stepdad, and a Mandalorian to school Orlando City FC. All eyes, however, will be on the new coach to see how his training has been implemented and whether the new tactics will propel Atlanta United up the standings. I’ll say this, though: based on everything going on around the club since the start of the international break, I think we’ll see a vastly different team on the pitch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight. Whether that produces a result is up in the air, but the amount of optimism coming from the players and the club is infectious. We have the media team putting out content after what seemed like a blackout for months, players are smiling every time we see them, and at least one of the players just upped his value by at least a couple of million on the international stage.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO