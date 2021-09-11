CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

George Campbell, Atlanta United pounce on Orlando City

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomegrown defender George Campbell scored his first career MLS goal in the 25th minute to propel host Atlanta United to a 3-0 victory over Orlando City SC on Friday. Atlanta United (7-7-9, 30 points) also benefited from an own goal by Orlando City SC in the 38th minute before Ezequiel Barco capped the scoring in the 72nd minute.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons should be lining up possible replacements for Matt Ryan. While replacing a player at Ryan’s level isn’t going to be possible Atlanta should be at least looking at the landscape considering the fact they have put Ryan behind a line that may get him hurt this season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Crossing the Touchline: Orlando City

It’s crunch time in the 2021 Major League Soccer season with September arriving. The Columbus Crew will be in Florida this weekend for a big match against Orlando City SC, the second-place side in the Eastern Conference. These two teams haven’t played since Nov. 4 of last year, a match that Orlando won 2-1 with 10 men after Nani was sent off.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Dike
Person
Brad Guzan
Person
Adam Grinwis
Person
Ezequiel Barco
Person
Gonzalo Pineda
Person
Marcelino Moreno
northwestgeorgianews.com

Columbus visits streaking Orlando City

Orlando City SC seek to extend their unbeaten streak to seven games against the visiting Columbus Crew on Saturday. The Lions (9-4-8, 34 points) have two wins and four draws in their past six MLS games and have reinforcements on hand against the Crew (7-9-6, 27 points). U.S. national team...
MLS
chatsports.com

Game Grades: Crew vs. Orlando City SC

The Columbus Crew took a shorthanded group on the road on Saturday night, facing off against Orlando City SC. As has happened multiple times this year, the Black & Gold found themselves down 2-0 in the first half, only to battle back and tie the match. Unlike a couple of previous games this seasonn, the Crew was unable to hold on for a point, instead falling 3-2 to Orlando.
MLS
nique.net

Atlanta United pushes under Valentino

For Atlanta United, 2021 came with much anticipation because of the return of striker Josef Martinez from injury, along with the debut of the Five Stripes’ new manager, Gabriel Heinze. Add in off-season signings Santiago Sosa and Alan Franco to shore up the defensive depth, and hopes were much higher than in the waning days of Frank De Boer’s reign.
MLS
orlandocitysc.com

Know Your Opponent | Atlanta United

Orlando City (10-4-8, 38 pts) began its current seven-match unbeaten streak against Atlanta United (6-7-9, 27 pts) with a 3-2 victory back on July 30. The teams will meet for the third and final time this regular season on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The match, set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET, will be televised nationally on FS1 and FOX Deportes, with local radio coverage available from 6:30 p.m on FM 96.9 the Game in English and Acción 97.9 FM in Spanish.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta United#Orlando City Sc#D C United#The Five Stripes#Lions
The Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Five Takeaways

Orlando City ran its MLS regular-season unbeaten streak to seven games after Saturday night’s 3-2 win over the Columbus Crew at Exploria Stadium. Despite a lack of continuity on the pitch in terms of personnel, the Lions keep finding ways to gain points and move through the schedule toward the place they really want to be — the playoffs.
MLS
vavel.com

Atlanta vs Orlando: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in MLS

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlanta vs Orlando match in MLS. 10:01 PM19 hours ago. What time is Atlanta vs Orlando match for MLS?. This is...
MLS
chatsports.com

Orlando City loses in Atlanta as 7-game unbeaten streak ends

Orlando City suffered its second-worst loss of the season as Atlanta United earned its largest win of the year — and its first under new coach Gonzalo Pineda. In a match that saw Oscar Pareja deploy a strong offensive lineup, it was Atlanta that took full control from the very beginning and didn’t let go as defensive howlers, including an own goal, saw Orlando lose 3-0 on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Four Things to Know About Atlanta United This Week

The 2022 World Cup qualifying break is over and we’re only a few hours away from Gonzalo Pineda’s second match in charge of the Five Stripes. Josef’s children from Florida won’t make it easy, so we’ll be relying on a Brazilian uncle, an Argentine stepdad, and a Mandalorian to school Orlando City FC. All eyes, however, will be on the new coach to see how his training has been implemented and whether the new tactics will propel Atlanta United up the standings. I’ll say this, though: based on everything going on around the club since the start of the international break, I think we’ll see a vastly different team on the pitch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight. Whether that produces a result is up in the air, but the amount of optimism coming from the players and the club is infectious. We have the media team putting out content after what seemed like a blackout for months, players are smiling every time we see them, and at least one of the players just upped his value by at least a couple of million on the international stage.
MLS
atlutd.com

Atlanta United kicks off 5th annual Unite & Conquer Cancer month

ATLANTA — September marks the start of Atlanta United’s annual Unite and Conquer Cancer campaign while MLS WORKS – Major League Soccer’s social responsibility platform – and Continental Tire are teaming up to support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the 8th annual “Kick Childhood Cancer” campaign to raise awareness of pediatric cancers and fundraise for childhood cancer research.
MLS
chatsports.com

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati: Match Preview

Few would have predicted Atlanta United’s 16th-all time meeting against Orlando City to turn out the way it did. No Josef? No Robinson? No problem for a red-hot Gonzalo Pineda side. The Five Stripes roared to a 3-0 win against a sorry Orlando, and are now very much in the mix for the playoffs. But Friday night’s memorable win won’t matter if Atlanta can’t take care of business in games it should. And FC Cincinnati’s visit to the Benz this Wednesday offers the good guys a golden opportunity for three points that would bump it above the red line for the first time since March.
MLS
orlandocitysc.com

Orlando City Hosts CF Montréal on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. (Sept. 14, 2021) - Orlando City SC (10-5-8, 38 points) returns to Exploria Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, set to host CF Montréal (8-8-7, 31 points) in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Coverage is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on FOX35 PLUS. The match, presented by...
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution-Crew Match Preview: Revs Look To Keep Rolling At Home

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, but came up short against the Columbus Crew. No one will be surprised if the Revs are once again playing for a trip to the MLS Cup in early December. And no one will be surprised if the club continues to exact some revenge against the Crew this weekend. New England — the winningest home team in MLS this season at 10-1-1 — will welcome Columbus to Gillette Stadium for a Saturday night matchup. The Revs haven’t had too many issues with the defending...
MLS
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union: Intelligence Report

The last two games for Orlando City have been...not great. With OCSC staring down the barrel of three straight road games against some of the better teams the Eastern Conference has to offer, the Lions cannot afford to keep dropping points. Orlando will try to get things back on track...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy