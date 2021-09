PORTLAND, Ore. – Pato O’Ward’s bid to become the first driver from Mexico to win the NTT IndyCar Series championship can now be seen in his native country. IndyCar announced on Friday the final three races of the season will be televised by Multimedios and the Monterrey, Mexico-based Canal 6 will provide live nationwide coverage of the final three races of the NTT IndyCar Series season on its flagship channel 6.1.