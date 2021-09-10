CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Arbitrator rules in favor of New York teachers in dispute with city over vaccination requirements, union says

By By Artemis Moshtaghian, Laura Studley, CNN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City teachers who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and have documented medical or religious exemptions must be offered non-classroom assignments, the United Federation of Teachers said Friday, citing an independent arbitrator's decision. Other staffers reluctant to get vaccinated must be offered unpaid leave that maintains their health...

#Teachers Union#Arbitration#Uft#Cnn#De Blasio#Cable News Network Inc

