Elections

Canada election: What is your 'ballot box' issue?

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian voters are set to decide the makeup of their next government when they head to the polls on 20 September. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the snap election last month. Opinion polls suggest Mr Trudeau's centre-left Liberals are tied in first place with the centre-right Conservatives, the main opposition...

AFP

Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders wade into Canada election

Former US presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders weighed in on Canada's election Friday, endorsing liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau and his leftist rival Jagmeet Singh, respectively. "I'm wishing him and our progressive Canadian neighbors the best in Monday's election," said the former American first lady and secretary of state who was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race.
Reuters

Canada election in dead heat; Liberals drop candidate

HAMILTON, Ontario (Reuters) - Canada’s election is in a dead heat two days before the Sept. 20 vote, according to a new poll on Saturday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival both campaigned in the same seat-rich region to scour up votes. The latest Sondage Leger poll...
The Independent

Obama endorses Trudeau in the Canadian election

Barack Obama endorsed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday in the Canadian election, calling him an effective leader in a rare endorsement of a Canadian candidate by a former American president.It is the second time Obama has done it. Obama also urged Canadians to re-elect the Liberal leader in Canada’s last election in 2019. Obama tweeted Thursday that he was proud to work with Trudeau and described him as an effective leader who has strong democratic values. Trudeau is in a tough re-election fight with his Conservative rival ahead of Monday’s parliamentary elections. Obama's endorsement helped Trudeau with...
Justin Trudeau
Reuters

Canadians rush to advanced polls in election, mail-in ballots underwhelm

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadians voted in advanced polls in record numbers ahead of an upcoming election, some looking to beat crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released this week, though an expected avalanche of mail-in ballots has failed to materialize. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called the snap...
chatelaine.com

What You Need To Know About The Biggest Indigenous Issues This Election

One of the first things to learn about Indigenous communities is that we are not alike. Supporters of decolonization resist the idea that we are a singular voting block. Yet there are some shared concerns and major issues in Indigenous communities that are of importance for everyone going to the polls this September.
