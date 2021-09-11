CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New What If...? Poster Showcases Zombie Doctor Strange

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth episode of Marvel's What If...? asked the question "What If... Zombies?!," and it's the second episode of the series to feature a bleak ending for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The character turned evil in the previous episode, "What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands," and the latest saw him as one of the many Avengers who fell victim to the zombie fate. Earlier this week, Marvel Studios shared a look at some new What If...? posters featuring the zombie versions of Hawkeye and Captain America. Today, they shared another new poster featuring zombie Doctor Strange.

