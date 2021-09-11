El Salvador’s Historical Adoption Could Send Bitcoin Past $100,000
Last Week In Bitcoin is a series discussing the events of the previous week that occurred in the Bitcoin industry, covering all the important news and analysis. It’s been a whirlwind week in bitcoin as El Salvador officially started accepting bitcoin as legal tender, giving citizens $30 worth of bitcoin each and paving the way for further adoption around the globe. Global behemoths like McDonald’s and Starbucks started accepting bitcoin in the country, who knows maybe they’ll start doing the same elsewhere in the near future.bitcoinmagazine.com
