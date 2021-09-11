CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Hundreds of ambitious new laws await Newsom's signature in Sacramento

By Dustin Gardiner
San Francisco Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO — As voters prepare to decide Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fate in Tuesday’s recall election, hundreds of new proposed laws will be awaiting action on his desk. State legislators sent Newsom a hefty stack of bills over the last week, before they were expected to adjourn for the year late Friday night. Newsom, if he stays in office, has until Oct. 10 to decide whether to sign or veto the measures.

