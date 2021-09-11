Bill to protect newspaper industry headed to Gov. Newsom

SACRAMENTO – Legislation that may help hold down the costs of newspaper delivery is on its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Authored by Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, AB 1506 would exempt newspaper carriers from the requirements of AB 5, which would require carriers to be treated as employees rather than independent contractors. It gives the newspaper industry an additional three years to adjust to the financial impact of the pandemic and the ongoing transformation to digital news delivery. The bill was passed out of the Legislature on Friday.