New Napa Valley Four Seasons resort opening; new Napa beer garden takes shape
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley is now confirming reservations. The resort is located at 400 Silverado Trail in Calistoga. The resort's accommodations includes 85 rooms, suites and villas. They were designed by Erin Martin, in conjunction with Hirsch Bedner Associates. The resort’s restaurant, Truss, is led by executive chef Erik Anderson. Shaun Acosta, executive resort chef, will oversee the open-air Campo Poolside.www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
