CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 10 vs 17 a day earlier

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

SHANGHAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Sept. 10, up from 17 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday.

One of the new infections was locally transmitted while the rest were imported, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 21, the same as the day before. Of the new cases, five were local.

Mainland China has confirmed 95,153 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard)

Comments / 0

Related
coinspeaker.com

Colin Huang Loses $27B in World’s Biggest Drop amid Ongoing China Crackdown

The market value of Pinduoduo, the tech platform owned by Colin Huang, shed $53 billion following the government crackdown in China. One of the biggest billionaire businessmen in China Colin Huang lost $27 billion after his company’s stocks tumbled due to the Chinese crackdown on internet giants. The share prices of e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), which Huang owns 28% of, took a beating.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

China spews attack on new US nuclear sub pact with Australia – here’s what they said

China on Thursday attacked the new Australia, United Kingdom, and United Statues (AUKUS) nuclear-powered submarine technology partnership announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. China compared the partnership to the Cold War era and accused the U.S. of amplifying an arms race. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
Reuters

China's August exports to North Korea up for third month

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports to North Korea rose for the third straight month in August, but were still a fraction of their pre-COVID levels, Chinese customs data showed on Saturday. Chinese shipments to North Korea climbed to $22.5 million in August from $16.8 million in July. That compares with...
ECONOMY
CNN

Japan's defense minister draws red line in island dispute with China

Tokyo (CNN) — Japan is drawing a red line around an island chain also claimed by China, pushing back at Beijing's increasingly aggressive military posturing, and setting the stage for a potential showdown between the region's two biggest powers. In an exclusive interview with CNN, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower on lackluster China, Japan data

Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after Japan and China released data that were weaker than expected.Shares fell in Tokyo, Shanghai Hong Kong and Seoul but rose in Sydney. Japan reported that its exports rose 26.2% in August from a year earlier, but that was well below forecasts for a rise of over 30%, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary.Relative weakness in vehicle exports might reflect shortages of semiconductors and other components that have prompted some manufacturers to cut output, he noted. China reported late Wednesday that its retail sales grew an anemic 2.5%...
WORLD
luxurylaunches.com

At 1,200 tons China built the world’s biggest bronze statue for $26 million. The locals complained it was an eyesore and now they will spend $23 million to relocate it.

Early this year, we published a story on some of China’s ugliest structures. The Sunac Guangzhou Grand Theatre, an absolute eyesore by popular opinion, came first for being the most repulsive structure. Unlike the Sunac Guangzhou Grand Theatre that still stands tall at its location, the gigantic statue of famous Chinese general Guan Yu in central China was dismantled after Beijing called it vain and wasteful. Workers in Jingzhou, Hubei province are working tirelessly to move the monstrosity and have managed to remove the head of the 58-meter tall statue. Instead of sitting with folded hands and cribbing over its crudeness, the Jingzhou Tourism Investment and Development Group has already begun relocating it to a new site eight kilometers away.
CHINA
The Independent

China sets up platform to police gaming firm violations

Chinese regulators have set up a platform that allows the public to report on gaming companies they believe are violating restrictions on online game times for children.China’s National Press and Publication Administration set up the platform. It enables holders of Chinese ID cards to report violations and furnish proof, effectively giving the public the power to police gaming firms such as Tencent and NetEase.This follows China’s decision to impose the time limits of just three hours a week for minors to combat internet games addiction in children. Gaming companies are expected to enforce the limit of 1 hour of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
WORLD
Entrepreneur

WHO gives date for the end of the Covid pandemic, but Bill Gates says he has the 'only solution' to end the crisis

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many have speculated about when the Covid-19 health crisis that has the world in check since 2020 will end. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave an estimated date for the end of the pandemic . However, billionaire Bill Gates proposed what he considers the 'only solution' to end the coronavirus and future pandemics.
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Nicholas Tse: Hong Kong star renounces Canadian citizenship amid China’s crackdown on celebrity culture

Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse has revealed that he has applied to renounce his Canadian citizenship amid rising concerns of China’s crackdown on celebrity culture.The 41-year-old actor told China Central Television: “I was looking through the reviews of my recent movie Raging Fire when I saw that some were questioning my nationality, saying that I am a Canadian.”The Cook Up a Storm actor also clarified that he has always been a Chinese national.“Whether it is food or music or action movies, no matter what kind of content or identity, I have always wanted to spread Chinese culture and spirit to...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

184K+
Followers
208K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy