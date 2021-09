Pineland Farms puts garden tours to bed for the season. The summer garden series wraps up at the Garden at Pineland Farms, located near the junction of Freeport Road and Route 231, on Sept. 25. Enjoy a self-guided tour from 2:30-4 p.m. and meander around the winding pathways where an expert will be on hand to field questions. Iced tea and light Pineland Farms refreshments will be served.