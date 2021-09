Back in the spring, Muppets fans rejoiced when it was revealed that Kermit and friends would be back in a new Halloween special on Disney+. Muppets Haunted Mansion will bring our favorite puppets to the iconic Disneyland Park attraction. And as with most Muppet endeavors, they'll be joined by a host of human celebrities as well. The guest list has been getting drip fed to us over the last few days, and while most are names that everybody would know, like Disneyland super fan and Big Shot star John Stamos, there's also a name that isn't known in every household, but is actually a major part of Haunted Mansion history who will appear, Walt Disney Imagineer Kim Irvine.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO