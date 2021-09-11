Is The Kia EV6 Going To Be Your First (Or Next) Electric Car?
The Kia EV6 could be the most important model launched by the South Korean car manufacturer in recent years. Does it live up to the hype?. Mat Watson from CarWow recently had the opportunity to put it through its paces. The variant tested was the GT-Line and was actually a prototype. It features dual electric motors producing a combined 325 hp and during this review, an impressive 0-60 mph (96 km/h) time of 4.82 seconds was recorded.www.carscoops.com
