Is The Kia EV6 Going To Be Your First (Or Next) Electric Car?

Most automakers today are making plans for at least some electrification introductions over the next several years. For Kia, the EV6 is the first big step in this greener direction. Consumers are getting excited about this new electric Kia, and the first reviews seem equally impressed with the EV6. Some predict more Kia EV-branded models are coming, too, including a series that might range from EV1 to EV9. Therefore, it means there could be even more electric crossovers to get excited about over the next few years.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO