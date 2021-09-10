CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 8 days ago

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0, 0-0 ASUN) at Louisville Cardinals (0-1, 0-0 ACC)

- Kickoff: Saturday, September 11 at 7:00 p.m. EST

- Location: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

- Weather Conditions: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

- How To Watch: ACC Network Extra

- How To Listen: WHAS 840/790 WKRD

- Betting Favorite: No Line

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 19-8-1

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 42-0 on Sept. 7, 2019 (Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Game Notes

Louisville

  • Louisville fell to 0-1 on the season after a 43-24 loss to Mississippi in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Ga. It was the second time in the last three seasons that the Cardinals dropped their season opener under head coach Scott Satterfield.
  • The Cardinals were held scoreless in the first half on Monday, just the second time UofL has not scored in the first half under Scott Satterfield (Notre Dame, 10/17/20).
  • Quarterback Malik Cunningham registered 270 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the loss to Ole Miss last Monday. Cunningham completed 22-of-37 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown, while running for 79 yards and a pair of scores.
  • Cunningham is the second UofL quarterback to rush for multiple touchdowns in three or more games. The junior has 20 rushing touchdowns in 34 career games. He moved into sixth place on Louisville’s all-time passing touchdown list with 44, tied with Jay Gruden.
  • There was a lot of preseason talk about the emergence of safety Kenderick Duncan — a transfer from Georgia Southern. The junior recorded 11 tackles in his first game with the Cardinals — a 43-24 loss to Mississippi.
  • Duncan also registered his first career sack as a member of the Cardinals and the first of his entire collegiate career.
  • Monday was the 11th game in which Cunningham has accounted for both a passing and rushing touchdown.
  • WR Braden Smith caught his first career touchdown, a four-yard reception in the third quarter.
  • WR Josh Johnson finished with a career-high six receptions for 40 yards. Johnson had eight career receptions entering the season.
  • K James Turner hit from 38 yards out in the third quarter, marking his ninth consecutive made field goal attempt. The nine consecutive makes are tied for the fifth-longest streak in program history and the seventh-longest active streak in the country
  • The Cardinals take on Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, looking to extend their winning streak over FCS schools to 19 games. The Colonels were the last FCS squad to defeat the Cardinals, beating UofL 45-21 in 1985.

Eastern Kentucky

  • Taking part in their first game as a member of the ASUN (formerly Atlantic Sun) Conference, Eastern Kentucky held off a fourth quarter rally from Western Carolina, and claimed a 31-28 road victory.
  • Running back Da’Joun Hewitt rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in his first career start, and linebacker Matthew Jackson recorded a game-high 11 tackles, including eight solo tackles, in the victory at Western Carolina.
  • EKU picked up three of the ASUN’s first weekly conference football accolades. Hewitt was tabbed as the ASUN Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week, while kicker Patrick Nations earned ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
  • Quarterback Parker McKinney returned to the field last Saturday after missing the final three games of the 2020 campaign with an injury. The redshirt sophomore finished the day 20-of-28 for 233 yards through the air with one touchdown and one interception.
  • Dating back to last season, the Colonels have scored on each of their previous 12 trips inside their opponent’s red zone. EKU’s offense has not come up scoreless on a red zone opportunity since a failed fourth-down attempt against Central Arkansas in the first quarter on Nov. 14, 2020.
  • Linebacker Matthew Jackson was named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team. He was a third-team selection. Jackson had a breakout season in 2020, earning Stats Perform FCS second team All-America honors. The redshirt junior from Nashville led EKU with 79 tackles, including 8.0 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.
  • Five players were voted to the 2021 ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team. The five Colonels named Preseason All-ASUN were Payton Collins (offensive line), Jyran Mitchell (all-purpose), Quinten Floyd (defensive line), Matthew Jackson (linebacker) and Joseph Sayles (defensive back).

Depth Charts

Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Colonels, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky

Uniform Report

Louisville will be wearing white helmets and pants with red jerseys. The helmet will feature an American Flag-patterned Cardinal in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks.

Additional Coverage

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Outlasts UCF, Clinch Victory on Pick Six

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a pair of lackluster performances to open up the 2021 season, Louisville came through in a massive way on Friday night at Cardinal Stadium. Hosting UCF, in a game which many viewed as potentially the most important game of the Scott Satterfield era, the Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) emerged on the right side of a 42-35 barnburner, handing the Knights (2-1, 0-0 American) their first loss of the year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Offense Finds its Stride in Win vs. UCF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Through the early goings of the 2021 season for Louisville, some major concerns started to emerge the offensive side of the ball. Against both Ole Miss and Eastern Kentucky, the Cardinals got off to extremely slow starts. The highly touted offensive line was struggling to generate the push that was expected, the running game suffered due to predictable play calling, and the young and largely inexperienced receiver corps had trouble getting on the same page as quarterback Malik Cunningham.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. UCF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to host UCF (2-0, 0-0 American) on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Knights:. - Rankings:. - Offensive Statistics:. UCFLouisville. Total Offense. 2nd (622.0) 65th (398.0)
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Men's Basketball's 2021-22 Full Schedule Announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. - One day removed from their women's basketball counterparts learning their full conference schedule, the Louisville men's basketball program now has theirs. The Atlantic Coast Conference released their full 2021-22 men's basketball conference schedule Thursday evening, the third time in league history where they will play a 20-game conference slate.
GREENSBORO, NC
LouisvilleReport

UCF Offense Drawing Parallels to Ole Miss for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Right out of the gates, Louisville football's defense was presented with a challenge. In their first game of the 2021 season, the Cardinals had the tall task of trying to contain the high-flying offense of Ole Miss - a unit which currently ranks No. 4 in the nation in total offense through the first two games of the season (599.5 YPG).
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Using Lessons From Ole Miss to Prepare for UCF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the talking points entering the 2021 season for the Louisville football program was how quickly they would have to operate right out of the gates - literally and figuratively. Two of their first three opponents of the season - Ole Miss and UCF - were two of the four fastest teams in all of college football from the previous year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville OL Acknowledges Slow Start, Anticipates Rebound

LOUISVILLE, Ky - Heading into the 2021 season, the offensive line was viewed as not only a strength on that side of the ball, but potentially one of the stronger units on the team as a whole. It is one the more experienced position groups on the entire roster, as the Cardinals returned four of their five starters from last year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
LouisvilleReport

How to Watch, Listen: Louisville vs. UCF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of capturing their first win of the 2021 season, the Louisville football program is preparing for their third game in 12 days, and welcoming UCF for a primetime matchup at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals came out flat once again in their home opener, but...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Scott Satterfield Defends Run Game Play Calling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - If you asked a majority of Louisville fans and local media what the Cardinals' identity on offense is, you might get an answer similar to what Sandra Bullock proclaimed in 'The Blind Side'. Since the start of the 2019 season, when Scott Satterfield took over as the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Cardinals#Eastern Kentucky Colonels#Football#Uofl#Notre Dame#Ole Miss#Georgia Southern#Wr#Fcs#Asun#Eku
LouisvilleReport

Louisville CB Kei'Trel Clark Named ACC Co-DB of the Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville sophomore cornerback Kei'Trel Clark has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Defensive Back of the Week, the league announced Monday. Clark shared the title with with Pitt's Brandon Hill. Clark had arguably the best performance of his Cardinals career in Louisville's 30-3 win over Eastern Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Defeats EKU in Home Opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville might have secured their first win of the 2021 season, but it didn't come in the prettiest of fashions. Facing Eastern Kentucky in their first home game of the year, the Cardinals were able to overcome another sluggish start, doing enough down the stretch to come away with a 30-3 victory Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville extends their win streak vs. FCS opponents to 19 in a row, and move to 68-32-3 in home openers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week One of the National Football League's 2021 season is now completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Eleven Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters to start the season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
NFL
LouisvilleReport

Game Day Live Blog: Colonels @ Cardinals | Game 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a trip to Atlanta, Ga. to open up the 2021 season, the Louisville football program is making the return to Cardinal Stadium with their home-opener against Eastern Kentucky. The Cardinals came stumbling out of the gates to start the new season, falling 43-24 to Ole Miss...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
333
Followers
586
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy