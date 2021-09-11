CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raven Gates Gottschalk Shares 20 Week Bump Update, Does She Know Gender?

Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates Gottschalk and Adam Gottschalk are expecting their first baby together. The two finally were able to get married this year. In fact, the couple conceived their baby on their honeymoon. Raven just hit the halfway mark in her pregnancy. So, with her latest update, fans are wondering if they know the baby’s gender yet. Plus, Raven also shared the video again of when she and Adam found out the big news.

