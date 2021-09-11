Raven Gates Gottschalk Shares 20 Week Bump Update, Does She Know Gender?

Bachelor in Paradise alum Natasha Parker is ready to move on from all the drama she’s faced in Season 7. She endured a lot when Brendan Morais hurt her in multiple ways due to his ongoing relationship with Pieper James. Natasha was caught in the middle and potentially lost her chance at finding love by wasting time with Brendan. Pieper and Brendan finally said their goodbyes after their alleged plans blew up in their face. As a consequence of upsetting Bachelor fans, both have lost thousands of followers on Instagram. However, Natasha’s following has grown more than 200k since the drama began. But, now, Natasha is ready to move on from it all and let go of the past. What did she have to say?

