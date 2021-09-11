CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming at Northern Illinois: Know the Foe

By Josh Criswell WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3InSxY_0bsjA3tv00

Eddie Carifio, who covers Northern Illinois for the DeKalb Daily Chronicle, weighs in on what Wyoming can expect this weekend against the Huskies.

Looking at the Huskies’ performance last week, it seems like they had the biggest Week 1 turnaround in the country – going from 0-6 to beating a Power Five team (Georgia Tech) on the road?

What went wrong last year, and what was the biggest improvement you saw?

Last year, turnovers were costly. They had a lot of pick-sixes and a lot of scoop and scores, but bigger picture, they were a young team. It was only a six-game season, and it started really late.

A lot of people put a lot of stock into what happened last year. The MAC – and I think the Mountain West was the same way – (was) playing a six-game schedule that ends up not counting really for anything, and to take a lot of conclusions from that might have been kind of foolish when trying to analyze it. Foolish might be too hard of a word, but that was the big picture.

They were very young last year. I think they started the second-most freshmen of anyone in Division I football. This year’s really no different, (in that) they’re all still freshmen this year, and they’re still really young. But these are freshmen that have two or three years experience at this point.

It seems like there are a lot of hopes for (NIU head coach) Thomas Hammock, and obviously he has connections to the Northern Illinois program.

What’s his philosophy, and what are some of his strong points?

As a former running back and running backs coach in the NFL, he not only believes in the ground game ... but he’s been able to bring in some young guys that have competed right off the bat – especially with Harrison Waylee. He led the team in rushing last year, and not only had the good game against Georgia Tech, but Hammock trusted him enough to say, ‘We’re just going to run you all game, and you go ahead.’ And mostly it paid off. ...

Running the ball, obviously (is his strength), but he’s bringing talent in and getting the players to buy into what he’s trying to do there. That’s the biggest thing. If you listen to what they said after the game, they never stopped believing they were going to win – and it’s hard to go against that when they ended up winning that game.

Speaking of Harrison Waylee, he had 160 all-purpose yards last week, and as you mentioned, he had a lot of success last season.

What makes him so dangerous as a threat out of the backfield?

He is so super fast. He’s just really, really explosive. He’s slippery, you have to wrap up your tackles when you’re dealing with him. He’s just the quintessential speed back. If the offensive line is doing their job – which, by and large, they did last week – it’s really hard to get a hold of him.

Moving over to the other side of the ball, one of the things Craig Bohl mentioned at his press conference this week was the amount of speed NIU has on defense.

What’s the biggest thing the Wyoming offense is going to have to prepare for?

If you get down deep, the corners are a young group. They’re down a safety ... and while their secondary isn’t bad, they can give up big plays here and there. They’re susceptible to iffy coverage. If you pick at them and poke at those holes enough, you’ll find something to be successful.

They’re a little tougher up front. The linebackers are very good ... (but) if you’re looking for a weakness in that defense, they’re susceptible to big plays. Occasionally with the run, but especially with the pass.

What does (starting quarterback) Rocky Lombardi bring to the table for the Huskies? It seems like, at the very least, he provides a veteran presence, coming from Michigan State, but it also seems like he did a good job of running the offense and not making mistakes.

What’s the biggest thing you saw from him last week?

The biggest thing I saw from him was that final drive. That was about all you really saw from him because they didn’t call his number and didn’t ask him to do much. It was the Harrison Waylee show. His passes were there. I know there were a couple drops early ... but just that last drive shows you what he’s capable of if they decide to take him out of the garage and take him for a spin a little earlier than the last drive.

The decision-making is great, and there’s definitely a rhythm there between him and Tyrice Richie, which you saw on the (game-winning) two-point conversion. I’m a little biased, but Tyrice Richie is the best receiver in the MAC, and there are probably games on Sunday in his future.

If you had to give a score prediction for Saturday, what are you going with?

I think NIU comes away with it. I don’t think it’s a blowout. Wyoming had its hands full with a ranked FCS team, but an FCS team nonetheless. Maybe I’m drinking the Kool-Aid too much, but I think NIU comes away with it. Score, probably somewhere around 27-21. I know that’s not a fun score to pick, but it’ll probably be somewhere in that neighborhood.

