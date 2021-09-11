CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valparaiso, IN

Valparaiso volleyball pushes win streak to five

By Times staff, wire reports
NWI.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValpo wins fifth straight: Gretchen Kuklan had 12 kills as Valparaiso extended its longest winning streak in three years to five matches with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 victory over Youngstown State Friday in the Blue & Gold Invitational hosted by Toledo. Rylee Cookerly had a career-best 30 digs for Valpo (6-1), which plays Toledo and South Dakota State on Saturday. Victoria Bulmahn had 20 assists for the Beacons and Bishop Noll grad Brittany Anderson added 13.

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Montrose Daily Press

MHS Sports Roundup: Volleyball wins five in a row, soccer loses to Battle Mountain and softball sweeps Alamosa

The Montrose High School volleyball team extended their win streak to five games on Tuesday, defeating Grand Junction in a straight-sets sweep (25-22, 25-12, 25-13). Madisen Matoush led Montrose with 14 kills against the Tigers, with Kelsey Rocco adding 10. Rocco (12) and Taylor Foster (11) registered double-digit digs, and Taygan Rocco had nine.
MONTROSE, CO
montanasports.com

Montana State volleyball pushes No. 7 Washington, falls in five sets

SEATTLE-- Montana State had No. 7 Washington on the ropes late in the fifth set before the Huskies rallied for a come-from-behind 26-28, 25-17, 22-25, 25-11, 16-14 win over the Bobcats on Thursday afternoon in Alaska Airlines Arena. Montana State (4-6) held an 11-7 lead over Washington (6-1) late in...
MONTANA STATE
La Grande Observer

Prep volleyball roundup: Imbler wins five-set thriller

IMBLER — Fans witnessed a nail-biter at Imbler High School on Thursday night. Imbler extended its winning streak to five games, defeating Cove in five sets. It was far from a glamorous victory, but the Panthers survived a late-match comeback attempt by the Leopards. Both teams battled back and forth...
IMBLER, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valparaiso, IN
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Indiana Sports
Valparaiso, IN
Sports
Brenham Banner-Press

Blinn volleyball sweeps Victoria College to continue win streak

The Bucs swept Victoria College, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15, in their Region XIV matchup Tuesday night at the Kruse Center, winning their 10th straight match. “I thought the girls played really well tonight,” Blinn head coach Terry Gamble said. “Our defense and ball control were good. When we can do that, we’re a very good team.”
VICTORIA, TX
Laclede Record

Lebanon volleyball team continues hot streak

The Lebanon High School volleyball team improved to 6-1-1 on the season after beating two formidable Central Ozark Conference opponents in the Republic Tigers and Branson Pirates this week. Lebanon beat Republic in four sets on Tuesday night (25-8, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20), and head coach Jenny Collins was pleased with...
LEBANON, MO
seehafernews.com

Volleyball Tries To Match Record For Homecourt Winning Streak This Weekend

The undefeated Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team will try to tie the program record for a homecourt winning streak this weekend. That record was set 20 years ago when Wisconsin won 25 straight times at home. The Badgers currently are 4-0 with 24 straight wins inside the U-W Fieldhouse. Beating the...
VOLLEYBALL
siouxlandproud.com

Morningside volleyball wins five set thriller against Briar Cliff for first GPAC win

Morningside (8-7, 1-2) defeats Briar Cliff (4-6, 0-2) on Wednesday at the Newman Flanagan Center for the Mustangs first GPAC win. The Mustangs jumped out to a two-set lead after a 27-25 win in the first, followed by a 25-22 win in set two. Briar Cliff stormed back with a 25-18 win in set three, and a 26-24 nail-biter in the fourth, but ran out of steam as the Mustangs dominated the start of the fifth en route to a 15-8 win to seal it.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pelé
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Fast start propels IWU to win over Valparaiso

All the elements Indiana Wesleyan football coach Jordan Langs wanted to see from his team were present Saturday night in Wildcat Stadium, almost. A fast start. Stingy defense. A powerful running game and an efficient, timely passing game along with consistent and explosive special teams led the Wildcats to the first 1-0 start in program history.
VALPARAISO, IN
Red and Black

Georgia volleyball wins in five sets against Arizona State

Georgia volleyball defeated Arizona State in five sets 25-22, 18-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-7 in a Friday morning game in the Ameritas Players Challenge in Lincoln, Nebraska. Kills were the name of the game for the Bulldogs, as four players finished the match with double-digit kill marks. In her first game of the season, junior Kacie Evans led the team with 16 kills while junior Amber Stivrins and senior Kayla Rivera had 15 and 13 kills respectively to add to Georgia’s offensive effort. Sophomore Phoebe Awoleye also tied her career best with 11 total kills.
ARIZONA STATE
iBerkshires.com

Wahconah Volleyball Wins Five-Setter to Start 2-0

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. -- Jennah Bird passed out 15 assists Wednesday as the Wahconah volleyball team rallied to a five-set win at Turners Falls. Bird pulled up five digs for Wahconah, which prevailed, 25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-9. Sasha Fyfe recorded eight digs to go with four kills and 12...
SPORTS
Daily Progress

Three takeaways from the Virginia volleyball team's five-set win over Akron

Shannon Wells’ first home match as Virginia volleyball head coach didn’t lack drama. The Cavaliers played Akron in a five-set thriller, ultimately prevailing (16-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 15-12) to improve to 3-1 on the season. Virginia trailed 8-3 in the final set before a furious rally helped the Wahoos pull out the win.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Golf#Ryder Cup#Women S Volleyball Valpo#Beacons#Brazilian#Champions#The Pga Tour Champions#The Bmw Pga Championship#The European Tour#Wentworth#Englishman#The Toronto Raptors#Canadian#Scotiabank Arena
purduesports.com

Women Win Winrow Valparaiso Open

VALPARAISO, Ind. – The Purdue women's cross country team won the Winrow Valparaiso Open and the men placed second on Friday afternoon at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso, Indiana. In their season-opening meet, the Boilermaker women's team's victory was led by an individual win in the 5k race...
VALPARAISO, IN
Salina Post

Jayhawk volleyball posts five-set win versus Wake Forest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kansas volleyball picked up its second-consecutive win with a come-from-behind victory against previously undefeated Wake Forest, 3-2 (24-26, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11), in the second round of the LUV Invitational in Nashville Saturday. Behind 16 kills from super-senior Jenny Mosser and redshirt-senior Anezka Sazbo, and a career-high...
NASHVILLE, TN
EKU Sports

Colonel Volleyball Falls In Five To SIUE

CHICAGO, Ill. – — Eastern Kentucky jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but couldn't stave off a rally from Southern Illinois Edwardsville in a 3-2 loss on the final day of the Loyola Tournament Saturday in Chicago. The Cougars won by scores of 18-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23 and 15-11. Molly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
riohondo.edu

Women’s Volleyball: Roadrunners erase 2-0 deficit, win in five at San Diego City

The Rio Hondo College women's volleyball team may have hit a turning point. On Thursday, the Roadrunners fell behind early dropping the first two sets at San Diego City College. But Rio Hondo never gave up and rallied to win the final three sets and take the match victory in five (15-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-8). The win improved Rio Hondo to 2-4 overall but more importantly gives the Roadrunners momentum as they go into Friday's 6 p.m. South Coast Conference opener at home against Compton College.
WHITTIER, CA
Natchitoches Times

Volleyball — Resilient Lady Demons earn five-set win at Grambling

GRAMBLING – Northwestern State showed fight and an abundance of resilience on Wednesday night to come back from a two-set deficit for a 3-2 (20-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-11) road win at Grambling. Three of the five sets were decided by four points or less, including the pressure-packed fourth that...
GRAMBLING, LA
carlow.edu

Women's Volleyball extends win streak to five games after sweep of Penn State Beaver

PITTSBURGH --- Carlow University women's volleyball extended its win streak to five games after a 3-0 sweep of Penn State Beaver at home Wednesday. The Nittany Lions (0-4) did not make it an easy victory for the Celtics, staying within a handful of points throughout all three sets. Looking at an otherwise evenly matched box score, the Celtics came out on top 25-23, 25-21 and 25-23.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Targum

Rutgers women's soccer looks to extend winning streak to five games against Princeton

Looking to continue a perfect start to the 2021 season, on Thursday night, the Rutgers women’s soccer team will play host to Princeton in a rivalry game. The No. 9 Scarlet Knights (4-0, 0-0) have found the back of the net multiple times in their first four games, outscoring their opponents 22-1 so far. This production comes from the top and starts with senior midfielder/forward Frankie Tagliaferri. The senior has brought immediate results after transferring to Rutgers in the offseason, netting herself at least 1 goal in every game so far and leading the program with 5 for the season.
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy