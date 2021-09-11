Valparaiso volleyball pushes win streak to five
Valpo wins fifth straight: Gretchen Kuklan had 12 kills as Valparaiso extended its longest winning streak in three years to five matches with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 victory over Youngstown State Friday in the Blue & Gold Invitational hosted by Toledo. Rylee Cookerly had a career-best 30 digs for Valpo (6-1), which plays Toledo and South Dakota State on Saturday. Victoria Bulmahn had 20 assists for the Beacons and Bishop Noll grad Brittany Anderson added 13.www.nwitimes.com
