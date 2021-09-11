Ke’Bryan Hayes plays hero as Pirates walk off the Nationals, 4-3
Ke’Bryan Hayes had never been mobbed by his Pirates teammates before Friday night. Trailing by one run against the Washington Nationals, the Pirates began a little rally. Left fielder Anthony Alford singled to lead off the inning, then right fielder Ben Gamel walked. Both advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch, with shortstop Cole Tucker, pinch-hitter Colin Moran and Hayes, the rookie third baseman, due up.www.post-gazette.com
