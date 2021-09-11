Ke’Bryan Hayes plays hero as Pirates walk off the Nationals, 4-3

Since being moved to the lead off spot in the Pittsburgh Pirates lineup third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes has been finding success at the plate. Entering the 2021 season expectation were sky high for Ke’Bryan Hayes. While the 2021 season has not gone as Hayes or the Pittsburgh Pirates had planned he is still playing at level that would put him on pace to be a 2.5 fWAR player through a full MLB season.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO