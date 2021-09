Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club is one of America’s great concert venues, a place that has not only staged nearly every major rock band of the past 41 years early in their careers, it’s also hosted shows by Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, Al Green, Willie Nelson, James Brown, Nirvana, Billie Eilish, Adele, Justin Timberlake, R.E.M., Green Day and countless others. After being closed for 18 months due to the pandemic, it reopened in style on Thursday night with a rare club date by D.C.-area native Dave Grohl’s Foo Fighters — who took the opportunity to tell the crowd that a new and even more intimate venue will be opening right behind the 9:30 Club.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO