Phil Mickelson pulls off amazing flop shot over Steph Curry

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match

Phil Mickelson has pulled off some crazy shots in his life in tournament play. He’s done even zanier things on camera for social media.

Friday, with 6-foot-3 NBA superstar Steph Curry standing in, Lefty did it again.

“You’re a little taller than my normal test subjects here,” Mickelson said moments before the shot. “I’m going to just drive the club into the ground and hope for the best.”

Then, with the face of his wedge completely open and flat against the ground, and with Curry turning his head slightly away, Lefty took a big swipe and pulled off the shot.

Then, after taking a couple of seconds to process what just happened, Curry says “thank you” to Mickelson and gives him a big hug.

“Nervous?” Mickelson asked. “Were your eyes open?”

“I don’t even know,” Curry said.

Mickelson teamed with Charles Barkley to defeat Steph Curry and Peyton Manning in The Match III in Arizona last November.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

