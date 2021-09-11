CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Not one vigilante lawsuit yet, but new Texas law has cut abortion to a trickle and kept courts busy

Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON – A federal appeals court struck down a Tennessee law on Friday that bars abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. Yet a nearly identical ban in Texas remains in effect – in large part because of the novel way the new law outsources enforcement, providing a $10,000 incentive for anyone in the country to sue anyone who “aids or abets” a post-heartbeat abortion.

www.bozemandailychronicle.com

