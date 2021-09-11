Marine Corps veteran shot, puppy stolen in Denver

DENVER — A Marine Corps veteran was shot and his dog was stolen on Thursday morning, and investigators are looking for help from the community.

Denver police officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the area of 5135 North Chambers Road and found a man who had been shot.

The victim, a Marine Corps veteran, was with his terrier mix, Ocean, but the puppy was stolen during the incident.

Investigators did not provide details on how seriously the veteran was injured.

Anyone with information the incident or the whereabouts of Ocean is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.