CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Marine Corps veteran shot, puppy stolen in Denver

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbuUg_0bsj920w00

DENVER — A Marine Corps veteran was shot and his dog was stolen on Thursday morning, and investigators are looking for help from the community.

Denver police officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the area of 5135 North Chambers Road and found a man who had been shot.

The victim, a Marine Corps veteran, was with his terrier mix, Ocean, but the puppy was stolen during the incident.

Investigators did not provide details on how seriously the veteran was injured.

Anyone with information the incident or the whereabouts of Ocean is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Comments / 18

LeonardBGay
6d ago

Denver, America's newest liberal crime infested sanctuary shithole.

Reply
6
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Denver, CO
Pets & Animals
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Corps#Veteran#Shooting#Puppies#Ocean#Metro Denver#Denver Police Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy