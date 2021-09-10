CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCJ Stock: Cameco Soars as Interest in Uranium Stocks Heats Up

By Samuel O'Brient
InvestorPlace
This week has seen investors staking significant bets that nuclear power is poised to be a key element in company divestment from fossil fuels. It hasn’t taken long for this trend to affect stock markets. According to the Financial Times, the prices of raw or yellow cake uranium have risen to the highest levels we have seen since 2014. For any company whose holdings include uranium mining, this means a significant spike in prices. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has enjoyed the ride, as have any shareholders with CCJ stock.

#Uranium Mining#Uranium Market#The Financial Times#Cameco Corporation#Ccj
