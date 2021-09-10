Edgemont reckons with flooding, havoc left by Tropical Storm Ida

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Monday provided an update on preliminary fatalities and New Jerseyans who have been reported missing as a result of Tropical Storm Ida. “I am deeply saddened to report one additional fatality, bringing our total to 30 New Jerseyans who have lost their lives to this storm,” Murphy said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with every family and community mourning a loved one and of those who remain missing.”

