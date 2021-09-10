Edgemont reckons with flooding, havoc left by Tropical Storm Ida
Evidence of the devastation left by Tropical Storm Ida was still apparent across Edgemont a week after the storm made landfall Sept. 1. In the weekend recovery effort, Greenburgh’s highway, sanitation, water department and department of public works maintenance crews spread across the unincorporated areas of the town to fix damaged drains and roads and to pick up a swell of garbage and flood-damaged items.www.scarsdalenews.com
