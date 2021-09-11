CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tina Charles moves into 2nd place on WNBA rebounding list

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tina Charles had 26 points and 16 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 82-74 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Charles moved past Rebekkah Brunson (3,356) for second place on the WNBA career rebounding list, trailing Sylvia Fowles (3,674). Washington (11-18) moved into a tie with the New York Liberty for eighth — the final playoff spot. The Mystics go on the road to face Chicago and New York, followed by a home game against Minnesota to close the regular season. Atlanta (7-22) was eliminated from playoff contention. Courtney Williams led the Dream with 23 points.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tina Charles took the court to warm up 90 minutes before tip-off, her sore left hip improved enough for her to return after missing the Washington Mystics’ past four games. But Elena Delle Donne (back) and Myisha Hines-Allen (non-covid-19 illness) never got on the plane to Minnesota, and Coach Mike Thibault wasn’t sure if Theresa Plaisance (back) could play until almost game time.
The Washington Mystics (11-18) defeated the Atlanta Dream (7-22) on Friday night at the Entertainment and Sports Arena to keep their playoff hopes alive. Tina Charles had a dominant game, scoring 26 points and grabbing 16 rebounds while Natasha Cloud added 13 points and 6 assists. Theresa Plaisance added 14 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists off the bench. Washington’s biggest run came in the second quarter when they shot 52.6 percent from the field to help them head into a 40-34 halftime lead.
Washington Mystics, National Basketball Association, Elena Delle Donne, Tina Charles, Washington Wizards, Leilani Mitchell, Women's National Basketball Association, Alysha Clark, Megan Gustafson. NBA 2K22 is out, so if you are an enthusiastic gamer, I hope you are taking full advantage of it! Yesterday, I posted on the Washington Wizards’ ratings...
This story appears in the first-ever WSLAM Magazine, an entire issue dedicated to women’s basketball. It’s not every day that a 10-year veteran looks to hit rewind on their career. It also doesn’t usually happen to or for a player who hasn’t played in almost two years. But, for Tina Charles of the Washington Mystics, here we are.
