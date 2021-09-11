CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, Barco each score as Atlanta beats Orlando 3-0

ATLANTA (AP) — George Campbell and Ezequiel Barco scored to help Atlanta United beat Orlando City 3-0. Atlanta has won five of its last six games — starting with a four-match winning streak. Orlando had its seven-game unbeaten streak end — the second-longest run in club history. Campbell scored in the 25th by heading in Marcelino Moreno’s lofted pass for his first MLS goal. Atlanta went ahead 2-0 on Daryl Dike’s own goal in the 38th when he deflected in Barco’s free kick from the corner of the 18-yard box. Barco raced past the defense for Brooks Lennon’s long ball in the 72nd, and dribbled past three defenders along the 18-yard line to find a shooting lane at the back post.

