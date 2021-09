When I think about 9/11, the first thing I recall are other terrorist acts that happened years earlier on the other side of the world that you’ve likely never heard of. I was living in and attending high school in Nairobi, Kenya when on August 7, 1998 the U.S. embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania were simultaneously bombed, killing hundreds, including 12 Americans, one of whom I went to high school with. Al-Qaeda was responsible. It was these senseless acts three years before 9/11 that led directly to me studying religion with a focus on Islam. I needed to make sense of why someone I knew was killed in a bombing and try to begin to understand the motivation behind it. If religion played some role in that motivation, I had to investigate.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO