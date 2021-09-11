Washington Nationals blow lead in 9th, Pittsburgh Pirates walk off with 4-3 win
It was looking like a storybook ending with a Josh Bell home run in his return to PNC Park the difference through eight and a half innings, but the Washington Nationals turned to right-hander Patrick Murphy in his first big league save opportunity and the 26-year-old reliever had all kinds of issues on the mound in the ninth as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to tie it up at 3-3 before they walked off with a win on an RBI single by Ke’Bryan Hayes, 4-3 final.www.federalbaseball.com
Comments / 0