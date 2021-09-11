Washington Nationals blow lead in 9th, Pittsburgh Pirates walk off with 4-3 win

Tuesday night the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Detroit Tigers 3-2 for their second win over the Tigers in as many days. Following a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Labor Day the Pittsburgh Pirates were looking to secure a series victory on Tuesday night. The Pirates were able to secure a 3-2 victory giving them a series victory over the Tigers and putting themselves in position to attempt to secure their first series sweep of the season on Wednesday night. Following the victory the Pirates are now 50-89 on the season.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO