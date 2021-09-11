CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco (hamstring) exits after extending streak

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco departed Friday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning due to right hamstring tightness.

Franco sustained the injury while running from first to third on Nelson Cruz’s double. He was replaced on the bases by Joey Wendle, who remained in the game to play shortstop.

The 20-year-old Franco singled with one out in the first to stretch his streak of reaching base to 39 straight games. Hall of Famer Frank Robinson (43 games) holds the major league record for longest on-base streak by a player age 20 or younger.

MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

Franco recently passed the American League record of 36 held by another Hall of Famer, Mickey Mantle.

Franco is batting .285 with seven homers and 36 RBIs in 62 games since being recalled in June. He made his major league debut on June 22.

–Field Level Media

