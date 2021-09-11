CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Bill Maher, still courting controversy, returns to Denver’s Buell Theatre on Sept. 11

By John Wenzel
burlington-record.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs wildfires forced Lake Tahoe residents to flee their California resort town last week, Bill Maher contemplated the wisdom of playing a show in nearby Reno, Nev. “I’m on the phone with my manager (asking), ‘Is it safe to even fly in? Is anybody still left in town for the show?’ ” said the comic and TV host, 65. “I feel like I should call my next special ‘Climate Change Refugee.’ “

www.burlington-record.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
State
California State
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronan Farrow
Person
Megyn Kelly
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Bill Maher

Comments / 0

Community Policy