Bill Maher, still courting controversy, returns to Denver’s Buell Theatre on Sept. 11

As wildfires forced Lake Tahoe residents to flee their California resort town last week, Bill Maher contemplated the wisdom of playing a show in nearby Reno, Nev. “I’m on the phone with my manager (asking), ‘Is it safe to even fly in? Is anybody still left in town for the show?’ ” said the comic and TV host, 65. “I feel like I should call my next special ‘Climate Change Refugee.’ “