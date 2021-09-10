CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dunk guru goes behind-the-scenes for Hamidou Diallo's dunk contest

By Logan Newman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vamit_0bsj62lT00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

To be an NBA dunk contest champion, you need insane athletic ability. Maybe powerful slams come in handy. Perhaps some creativity.

There are people available to help with the third. Perhaps none are better known around the industry than Chuck Millan, a “dunk guru” who has helped dunkers become champions for years. He has worked with Zach LaVine, Derrick Jones Jr. and Donovan Mitchell, prepping them for the best and most creative dunks possible.

He posted a video to Instagram going behind the scenes of Hamidou Diallo’s 2019 dunk championship and how they set up the dunk over Shaquille O’Neal.

“We got to work in Miami,” Millan narrated in the video.

Clips showed Diallo working with former Thunder player Victor Oladipo and professional dunker Will Bunton. He caught alley-oops, jumped over items and prepared for tasks Millan would set.

“This dude’s legs aren’t real, so he can pretty much do whatever dunk I tell him to do,” Millan said.

Interspersed through the video are clips of Diallo dunking that have not been widely shared. They’re taken from the gym with him practicing and getting comfortable dunking over different objects.

Diallo didn’t understand what the point was. It seemed Millan was not living up to his title.

“He’s like, ‘Chuck, why am I jumping over weird shit? This isn’t gonna get high scores. You’re gonna get fired. I’m gonna lose,'” Millan recalled.

“I said, ‘Nah bro, you’re gonna do an elbow dunk over Shaq and you’re going to win the dunk contest.'”

The rest is history.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBA
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Derrick Jones Jr.
Person
Hamidou Diallo
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Victor Oladipo
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Mike Brown Says Klay Thompson Didn't Know He Was Illegally Using His Boat: "He Was Parking His Boat Anywhere."

It's not a secret that Klay Thompson loves to hang out in his boat. He's always live on Instagram enjoying the view, having a nice time, and reaching out to his fans. The thing is that, apparently, Thompson wasn't exactly law-abiding when it came to his beloved boat. According to Mike Brown, he was parking the boat everywhere and he had to hook him up with a parking spot so he could avoid trouble.
NBA
chatsports.com

Rajon Rondo says that Frank Vogel, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were key in recruiting him back to Lakers

While Rajon Rondo’s on-court impact on the Lakers wavered during his first tenure in Los Angeles, his off-court impact never did. Possessing one of the highest basketball IQs in the league, tales of Rondo’s intelligence have been shared even pre-dating his arrival in Los Angeles, ranging from diagnosing and calling out plays from opponents to memorable film sessions.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunking#Thunder
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Looks Dominant In Practice As He Dunks Over Three Defenders

With Russell Westbrook securing a move to the Los Angeles Lakers, fans have increasingly high expectations of him. For years, Westbrook has been a standout in the league as a solo act. With a solid team around him, surrounded by superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Westbrook is expected...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Starting Lineup Of LeBron James: This Team Would Be Unstoppable

LeBron James is one of the greats and we all know this. What he has accomplished on top of the league for 18 seasons has been special, and he continues to do it as he approaches his 19th year in the NBA. But what if we were to create a starting lineup of 5 versions of LeBron James?
NBA
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard Responds To Fan Who Asks How The Lakers Will Gel: "Bruh, We’ve Been Playing AAU And Basketball Aur Whole Life!"

In the NBA, just as in any other sport, teams that have the best roster are always the teams we consider the best. Talent matters and some teams have more than others. Of course, when it comes down to winning, especially in the playoffs, things get a little more complicated. Sometimes, it's not always about which team has the best roster, it's about how well the players on that gel together.
NBA
chatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: 3 best PF free agents with Paul Millsap gone

Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge, Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. It was a tough week for the Chicago Bulls‘ front office in trying to fill the looming need at the four ahead of the start of Training Camp and the preseason. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley managed to miss on both veteran power forwards Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy