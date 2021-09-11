13 Items Nicole Richie Would Buy Again

Earlier this summer, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden sold their 90210 home to music superstar Adele, Nicole’s close friend and the couple’s longtime next-door neighbor. But the Richie-Maddens aren’t straying far from their proverbial neck of the woods. Records reveal they’ve have splashed out $10.2 million to upgrade into a bigger, fancier house just up the hill, as it were. The new house is actually only a five minutes’ drive away from the old house — and both are located high in the mountains above Beverly Hills, near the Coldwater Canyon section of town. While the former digs were in the exclusive Hidden Valley...

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO