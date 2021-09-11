CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

County commissioners vote to decrease property tax rate in 2022

By Jackie Wang
San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report
 7 days ago
In a 3-2 vote, Bexar County commissioners voted Friday to set forward a reduced property tax rate in fiscal year 2022 that would save the average homeowner $4 a year. Commissioners had previously agreed to maintain the property tax rate at $0.301097 per $100 of valuation. After much back-and-forth, the new proposed property tax rate for Bexar County is now $0.292929 per $100 valuation — a reduction of just under .0082 cents. Commissioners Rebeca Clay-Flores (Pct. 1) and Justin Rodriguez (Pct. 2) voted against the measure, while Commissioners Trish DeBerry (Pct. 3), Tommy Calvert (Pct. 4), and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff voted in favor.

