Here's Why Shang-Chi And Eternals Might Not Get Released In China

By Joshua Meyer
/Film
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is off to a rocky start in China. "Black Widow" still hasn't been released and the future of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Eternals" is in doubt. "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu and "Eternals" director Chloé Zhao are both Chinese-born,...

www.slashfilm.com

MovieWeb

Disney Only Has Three Weeks to Decide If Marvel's Eternals Gets Delayed Yet Again

It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.
MOVIES
Cheddar News

'Shang-Chi' Theater-Only Release Likely a Success, but No China Distribution Could Hurt

Erik Davis, the managing editor at Fandango, joined Cheddar to discuss the latest in film releases and what to expect after Marvel released the latest installment of its cinematic universe with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” exclusively in theaters, deviating from the hybrid release model that came about during the pandemic. He noted that the film's lack of approval for release in China will likely be a significant loss for Marvel Studios. However, Davis expressed some optimism about the movie's domestic success and the future of the box office in general despite the COVID-19 delta variant.
MOVIES
citywatchla.com

China Banning "Shang-Chi" Highlights Clear Divide Between US and China Values…And, That's A Good Thing

When most of our outlets like Associated Press and entertainment giants were bought off by China about ten years ago, general inclinations towards conformity and the collective have been pushed on our ruggedly individualistic culture. One can argue that the President Trump era was a counter-response to this cultural shift. While divided more than ever, I see this time as an important one for finding our identity, and the medium of film is a focal point of that push-and-pull.
CHINA
MovieWeb

Shang-Chi Doesn't Have a Release Date in China, Which Could Hurt Its Box Office

﻿Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings﻿ has been a highly anticipated movie in the MCU. The superhero adventure features the first lead Asian protagonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there are many who have been waiting to see just what this new Avenger can do. But the movie has not been without its controversies, and it appears that a new one has reared its head. This latest snafu will pose some serious problems for the movie's box office tally.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

How Shang-Chi's record-breaking success will affect future MCU releases

Despite some nerves leading up to release, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has exceeded expectations on its box-office debut. The latest outing in the MCU scored a $75.5 million debut in the US which rose to $90 million across the four-day Labor Day weekend, traditionally a "soft" weekend for the US box office (even in a normal year). That's comfortably the biggest-ever Labor Day opening, surpassing Rob Zombie's Halloween, which took $30.6 million in 2007.
MOVIES
SFGate

Marvel's 'Shang Chi' Crushed Box Office Expectations. Will That Convince Disney to Keep 'Eternals' in Theaters?

The “experiment” in question: Would enough people show up to their local multiplex to see the latest Marvel movie to justify keeping the $200 million-budgeted film in theaters without an immediate backstop on Disney Plus? Overall ticket sales have been depressed in the pandemic, and the studio’s superhero installments typically open to more than $100 million in non-COVID times.
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel could change the release policy of The Eternals due to the success of Shang-Chi

According to reports, Marvel’s Eternals will not have a simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney + (through Premier Access) after the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni shared the information in its boletín What I’m Hearing, which covers recent developments in...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Rumored For Chinese Theatrical Release This Month

In what could be very good news indeed for the movie’s continued prospects at the box office, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings could be set for a potentially lucrative Chinese release as soon as this month, which would be a surprise when the country has shown little intention of giving the comic book blockbuster a big screen run.
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

Brad Allan: Why He Was Honored in Shang-Chi’s End Credits

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now out in theaters, and it has received a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, 98% for the RT Audience Score, and an A on CinemaScore (which polls theater audiences on a movie with over 1,500 screens). The movie has grossed over $75 million during its opening weekend at the U.S. box office and is estimated to gross $90 million over the Labor Day weekend. Things are looking very positive for Marvel Studios and the film starring Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Awkwafina. Audiences are raving about the fight scenes, ranking them up there as one of the best fights in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the end of the end credits, there was a tribute for Brad Allan, but what role did he have for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Bond To Open In China, “Shang-Chi” Uncertain

Cary Fukunaga’s new James Bond film “No Time To Die” has passed local Chinese censorship and will open in that market. No specific release date has been set, but it marks one of the rare non-Chinese films slated to get a release in China this year (“Dune” is another). China...
MOVIES
Distractify

You Might Not See 'Eternals' on Disney Plus Anytime Soon — Here's Why

Another day, another Marvel movie to obsess over. At least, that's how it feels. We got Black Widow in July 2021 only to get Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shortly thereafer, and let's not forget that the first season of Loki also ended pretty recently. Next in line is Eternals, which will help us understand this race of beings new to the MCU.
TV & VIDEOS

