With No Working Elevator, Senior Feels Trapped In His 4th-Floor Apt.

On Saturday, the Echoes of the Past played host to 35 tractors for the Kurt Miller Memorial Tractor Drive. Participants from as far away as Logansport trailered tractors in to be a part of the 26-mile drive to honor Miller. Miller died at 17 in a tragic accident in 2015, according to a news release from Echoes of the Past. His love of all things agriculture is the driving force behind the tractor drive. He was an active member of the Beaver Dam 4-H group and the Tippecanoe Valley High School FFA. Miller showed calves at the Kosciusko County Fair and also entered his farm toy scene in general projects.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO