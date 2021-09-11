With No Working Elevator, Senior Feels Trapped In His 4th-Floor Apt.
Schuyler King has never felt as trapped as he has for the past week living in the Retired Tigers apartment building. The 79-year-old man, who has Stage 4 cancer, is confined to a wheelchair most of the time and lives on the fourth floor of the building at 320 W. Main St., Warsaw. The only way for him to go downstairs or outside is by the elevator, which hasn’t worked since Monday. It’s not expected to be functioning again until Wednesday.timesuniononline.com
